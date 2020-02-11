Peter Weber chooses his last 4 on “The Bachelor”

NEW YORK – Peter has reduced his group of six to four women to “The Bachelor” this week.

Madison and Peter face to face

“Madison, I think you’re a real catch,” said the date card. They explored a fishing village in Peru. Peter flew up because he had got his bandage off his head last week. After walking around a bit, they got on a boat, went fishing and of course made out. She used her time wisely and made sure that Peter knew that she was taking the process very seriously.

During the evening of the appointment, Madison spoke about how important religion is to her. She wants her husband to be the religious head of her family. Peter admitted that he is not extremely religious, but he was raised Christian. He told her that her belief inspired him so much and that he wanted to be a good example for her possible future children. Peter told Madison that he was falling in love with her! IMPRESSIVE. She told him she was so glad he said it, but she didn’t say it back! He offered her the Date Rose and asked her to meet her family, and she happily accepted it.

Natasha and Peter in a one-on-one conversation

“Natasha, let’s investigate,” it said on the date card. Natasha and Peter strolled hand in hand through Lima. Peter was very excited when he found a street cart with a dessert that his grandmother had made for him. They tried on hats, bought jewelry and danced in the town square. At lunch, Peter talked about how much fun Natasha is, how honest and stupid she is. She talked a little about her family and said that she had three big brothers who were very protective.

At dinner, Peter admitted on camera that he fell in love with Madison and compared his feelings with those of Natasha. He feels that they are not there yet. It seemed that he continued to lead Natascha to break up with him, but she kept saying how much she liked him. They went back and forth – it was the longest separation ever. Finally Peter picked up the rose, let it dangle in front of him, and then told her that he couldn’t visit her hometown.

Kelsey and Peter face to face

“Kelsey, love is a wild ride,” said the last one-to-one card this week. Peter drove her off-road vehicle and she was more of a soldier than expected. They climbed a mountain and lay down on the grass to enjoy the scenery and chat. She told Peter that she wanted to work a few days a week and one day she wanted to stay at home with her children.

Later Kelsey looked a bit calm, but Peter asked her about her family and whom he would meet if he visited Iowa. She said he would meet her mother, but her father will not be there. She hasn’t spoken to her father in 10 years and he reached for it after winning Miss Iowa and he tried to use God as his excuse to leave her. About a year ago, her father texted her and so she went to him and kindled her relationship with him, but never told her mother. She wants to make her own decision about her relationship with her father without the influence of her mother and sisters. Kelsey said her mother was unlikely to bring it up at all. He offered her the Date Rose, so we’ll see what happens in Iowa.

Three against one appointment

“Hannah Ann, Victoria and Kelley, it won’t be easy tomorrow,” said the date card. When the day came, the women hardly spoke to each other. Peter took each woman to a conversation and walked through the beautiful property they were visiting. Hannah Ann told Peter that she really fell in love with him and she gave him a letter full of reasons why she fell in love with him.

Peter next pulled Kelley aside. Victoria was running around crying. Kelley told Peter that she was concerned that she was one of the few girls who didn’t have two individuals with them. She said that her family would love him. He thanked her for being honest with him. You could tell he was holding back.

Victoria was the last to speak to Peter and told him that she was fine, although she was very emotional. Peter asked her how she felt, where things had stopped. Victoria said, “Every time we’re together, I feel like you’re in a mood.” Impressive. That is hard. He told her that she gave him reasons to doubt her. He added that she always pushes him away. Victoria told Peter that she didn’t want to get to the end and then lose him. Peter said he would never tackle them.

Peter took Victoria to a waiting limousine with a rose and asked her to take it! She cheerfully said “yes” and then drove off to wait for Peter in her hometown. The other rose went to Hannah Ann. Hannah Ann started to sob and Kelley went to the limo. Peter said he was holding on to their first meeting and Kelley told him that it was “shit”, that it didn’t work out and there were “things” he needed to find out.

Next week

Peter visits the last four hometowns of women! These dates are always the best and never without drama. Madison has a secret – she saves on marriage. Kelsey’s mother is skeptical and Hannah Ann’s father asked Peter not to tell her that he was falling in love with her. Most of all, the relationship between Victoria and Peter seems to be imploding. Yikes – also with a view of the fantasy suites and the finale – Madison doesn’t want him to sleep with someone else, and he apparently did, at least the previews make us believe that.

