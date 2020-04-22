Peter Weber calls ex Madison Prewett to fight his love life

Bachelor Peter Weber is not happy with recent comments by Madison Prewett.

On Tuesday, April 21, Weber’s ex-girlfriend shared everything about their short-term relationship during her first bachelor interview.

During a recent Off the Vine podcast, Prewett opened up about everything her former mother had treated her during their initial meeting, her sincere thoughts and feelings on Weber might date Kelley Flanagan, waiting to be told by her undergraduate star virginity and more.

It wasn’t long before Weber called Prewett for all the suffering.

“You should think that you should respect this situation a little more, because we both know the story has more…,” Peter wrote, marking Prewett.

In an interview, Prewett said that she and Flanagan were “best friends” and “inseparable throughout the season.”

“Everyone was joking that we were a dynamic duo.” They were really leaning on each other through the whole thing…, ”she said of their friendship. “We were really, really close and we talked 24/7.”

Prewett added that she was “wounded and discarded” when she found out that Flanagan and Weber spent a lot of time together.

In fact, the pilot recently revealed that he stayed with Flanagan in Chicago, especially in the middle of home orders due to ongoing concerns about public health and safety.

“I want the best for both, but I definitely got fired…,” Prewett said. “To be honest, it was really confusing for me that two days before Peter was seen in Chicago, he called me and sent me text messages like,” I miss you; Let’s go back together. “”

“He sent me text messages again two days ago, so when he sent me text messages after it was a few days, he sent me this as a long text that explains himself, but not really,” she continued. “The kind of sharing of the current situation.” I was very kind back … I told him, “What I say, what I say about Peter is two days ago that you told me how much you love me and wanted to come back together and now you are with one person, who was like my best friend. “”

“It’s a little painful.” And they did it for my birthday. For my birthday, ”said Prewett.

She added: “I think we can handle the breaks very differently, and I’m not saying it’s better than the other, but I think this situation definitely caught me out of sight.”

