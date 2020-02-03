Peter Travers’ Oscars 2020 predictions: who will win, who should win

It’s Oscar evening on Sunday – also known as Hollywood’s annual orgy of self-congratulation. For 2020, there are nine nominees for Best Picture with Little Women who are not trying to wipe out an avalanche of films about white guys in crisis (see: Joker, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari, 1917 … basically any other nominee except Parasite). Again, it’s #OscarsSoWhite, with only one black actor in the mix. And there are no women in the race for the best director. Does Oscar never learn?

There are plenty of questions: Can a streaming service finally grab the best trophy, or The Irishman from Martin Scorsese, with 10 nominations, will face a total shutout of Netflix haters and industry types who are still angry with the director for effective Marvel- movies? How does Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood) compete with Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) in South Korea? Despite the chaos inherent in predicting how more than 7,000 idiosyncratic Academy members will vote, here’s a cheat sheet for the main Oscar categories. Place your bet.

Best photo

—Ford to Ferrari

– The Irishman

—Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little women

—Wedding story

-1917

“Once … in Hollywood.”

-Parasite

Sorry Little Women – this is the year of white male anger, so you can sit outside this category. The Irishman, with his cast of raging bulls, is definitely the best of the year, but the Academy is definitely not going to vote for the top prize for a Netflix film that gets things out of the cinema. The same applies to the wedding story. Scratch Jojo Rabbit and Ford v Ferrari from the list, because their directors are not nominated; it is not always a dealbreaker, but it is also not a good sign. Joker should be nice with 11 nominations (most for a movie from 2019) – but hypersensitive voters are mistaken about the plague culture as an incentive rather than an indictment. So here’s what’s still in the mix.

Must win: parasite. The shocking comic, seriously disturbing view of class warfare in South Korea is certainly good enough to be the first foreign film to win the grand prize in the 92-year history of the Academy. But old habits are dying hard for voters who prefer to have subtitled art in the Best International Film category. If Oscar gets the chance to write history, he will probably (and predictably) give in to the comfort of playing safely.

Could win: Once upon a time … in Hollywood. In contrast to The Irishman, the love letter from Quentin Tarantino to the film city USA is not hindered by the Netflix-jinx. Moreover, Tarantino claims that his ninth film is his penultimate and that the virtuoso behind Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Inglourious Basterds and Django Unchained has never won a Best Picture Oscar. Come on, Academy. It’s time.

Will win: 1917. Critics and audiences are all in favor of this World War I drama about a British soldier who risks the life and limb of stopping a fight. The entire film seems to move in one continuous take, a technical achievement that some call a gimmick. If so, it’s a gimmick that works like gangbusters and makes Sam Mendes’ thriller in the trenches stand out in a crowd. Sometimes that’s all that’s needed.

Dear actor

—Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

—Adam Driver, wedding story

—Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

—Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

—Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

For those who are still smart that Robert has not cut De Niro to anchor The Irishman, sorry – there are no sign-up votes. And the same goes for Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), which again proves that the Academy could do something better about its animus against comics that act. DiCaprio and Pryce took those places, but have little chance of pulling up from behind.

Must win: Antonio Banderas. Banderas plays his own version of Pedro Almodóvar, the Spanish director who gave him his groundbreaking roles back in the day, captures the soul disease of a creative genius who finds the cure for his ailments by reinvigorating his love of cinema. Critics groups from New York to Los Angeles have won prizes for the first candidate Banderas for giving the execution of his life.

Could win: Adam driver. In this devastating study of a tattered marriage, Driver offered a stunning demonstration of his power, subtlety, and reach. For a while he was the record to beat. But the rush for a man in a clown mask makes that scenario unlikely.

Will Win: Joaquin Phoenix. All the heat for Joker, which has accumulated more than a billion dollars in worldwide ticket sales, is focused on the transcendent, transformative power tour supplied by Phoenix. The actor places a human face on an iconic scary comic book villain, and you can bet the farm that this extraordinary talent will finally win its first Oscar after three earlier nominations.

Dear actress

—Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

—Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

—Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

—Renée Zellweger, Judy

—Charlize Theron, Bombshell

The hands-down winner in this category should be Lupita Nyong’o, because she has (at least) equalized her double role in Jordan Peele’s Us with what Joaquin Phoenix achieved in Joker. But for some reason the actress was sent to the rejection pile; ditto Alfre Woodard, who delivered a career-best performance as a conflicting prison director in Clemency. Presumably the Academy has exhausted its recognition of diversity by choosing Erivo as the only black actor under 20 who was nominated in the role of the American abolitionist Harriet Tubman. There was early heat about Charlize Theron moving forward for morphing so convincingly in Fox broadcaster Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, but that image owes much of its impact to makeup.

Must win: Saoirse Ronan. At the age of 25 she earned her fourth nomination for playing Jo March, the wayward rebel in the heart of Little Women. And she does it so brilliantly. The only forces that resist her success are male voters who seem to take the title of the film literally.

Could win: Scarlett Johansson. She stands toe-to-toe with Adam Driver in this story of a couple trapped in the hurricane of divorce. A win for both is not excluded.

Will Win: Renée Zellweger. Although critics threw their support elsewhere (Lupita Nyong’o, Mary Kay Place), Zellweger took home the big prizes from the controversial Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild. Her fully committed performance will again score on Oscar night. Playing Judy Garland on the skids will appeal to the shame of the Academy because he is denying the beloved artist a competitive Oscar (the loss for A Star Is Born from 1954 really hurts). In the minds of many voters, a win for Zellweger is a win for Garland.

Best supporting actor

—Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

—Al Pacino, The Irishman

—Joe Pesci, The Irishman

—Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

—Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

What a setup. Apart from Pitt, they are all former Oscar winners – Hanks twice – who want to add to the gold. Yet it would not be wrong to mention category fraud. Hopkins is one of the two popes; he is not a supporting pope. And Hanks plays Mr. Rogers and who are we kidding? It’s his neighborhood. As far as Pitt is concerned, he is just as well in the picture as his costar Leonardo DiCaprio, who has been nominated as the best actor. What gives?

Must win: Joe Pesci. His Pennsylvania capo Russell Bufalino in The Irishman is really a supporting role. And his silent threat is in stark contrast to the fleeting mafioso he played to Oscar glory in GoodFellas. Moreover, his comeback in the film is a reason for a party.

Could win: Al Pacino. As Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, he makes every scene count while finding the humor and unexpected pathos in a role he could have strictly played for hoo-ha bravado. Pacino works with Martin Scorsese for the first time and fits into the ensemble as the professional he is.

Will win: Brad Pitt. Whether you call bullshit all over the lead vs. supporting categorization or not, it’s impossible not to root for Pitt, 56, to take his first Oscar home for playing a Hollywood stuntman who’s backed of his boss and gets confused with the threat of the Manson gang. Yes, the character has a shady past (what exactly went with his wife on that yacht?), But damn it if Pitt didn’t make him irresistible.

Best supporting actress

—Kathy Bates, Richard Jewel

—Laura Dern, wedding story

—Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

—Florence Pugh, little women

—Margot Robbie, Bombshell

It is supposed to be in the pocket for Dern, whose role as a divorce lawyer with murderous instincts in Marriage Story is also intended as a career award for an actress who never disappoints (she is also great in Little Women). But disruptions in acting categories are a staple at Oscar ceremonies. Do you remember that Glenn Close was the safe bet last year as best actress for The Wife … until Olivia Colman was the name in the envelope for The Favorite? Who doesn’t love an Oscar shocker?

Must win: Florence Pugh. The British actress reveals herself in Little Woman as Amy, the youngest March sister in the story of Louisa May Alcott who hated everyone because she had burned her sister’s book and stole her boyfriend. Pugh lets us understand Amy as a struggling artist trying to find her way into the world of a ruthless man.

Could win: Scarlett Johansson. Nominated as best actress for wedding story, a win for Johansson in the support category for Jojo Rabbit could be a way to reward her for a great year. As the brave mother of a boy who thinks Hitler is his best friend, she plays a role that conveniently crosses the line from humor to heartache.

Will win: Laura Dern. It took a lightning bolt to deny Dern her first Oscar.

Best original scenario

—Wedding story

“Once … in Hollywood.”

-Parasite

– Knives out

-1917

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out is probably too nice for the self-serious Academy. And the remaining amount of dialogue in 1917 will no doubt confuse voters who measure the quality in scenarios against the number of spoken words.

Must Win :: Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino already has two Oscars in this category for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained. But in terms of writing, Hollywood Tarantino is at its best and another reason for voters – who love love letters to their hometown – to reward a movie that they might skip in other categories.

Could win: wedding story. Noah Baumach’s script about the dissolution of a marriage loosely based on his own conscious disconnection is a verbal boxing match, yet underlined with genuine feeling. Plus, who in Hollywood is never divorced? Talk about touching a nerve.

Will win: Parasite. Co-writer Bong Joon Ho recently had this to say to the Golden Globes: “Once you have overcome the barrier of an inch-long subtitle, you will be introduced to so many more great films.” Can Oscar voters jump that barrier for a truly amazing film whose native language is not English? They can – and should.

Best adapted scenario

– The Irishman

-Joker

-Little women

—The two popes

—Jojo Rabbit

There is controversy as to whether the Anthony McCarten script for The Two Popes is adapted or original. The Academy threw a coin for the first and got voters to scratch their heads. And how do you bypass the fact that the script for Joker that director Todd Phillips wrote with Scott Silvers has nothing to do with the DCEU character that made Joker iconic? You do not do that. You simply continue to the remaining nominees.

Must win: Little Women. Director Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the warhorse novel by Louisa May Alcott of four sisters and their mother who grew up in the civil war era is both faithful and freewheeling. By incorporating details from Alcott’s own life into the story, Gerwig creates a model of screen adaptation that honors a film that earns its fair share of Oscar cred.

Could Win: The Irishman. The epic 145-page recording script that Steve Zaillian (Schindler’s List) has carved from Charles Brandt’s 2004 book, I Heard You Paint Houses, is a master class in epic scriptwriting, both new and exciting cinematic.

Will Win: Jojo Rabbit. This script, by director Taika Waititi, can shock fans of the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens. The stabbing smile at Hitler’s expense is purely the work of this New Zealander who describes himself as a Polynesian Jew and whose leap into the wild blue sky of his own imagination is what makes this anti-hate satire as nothing you’ve ever seen.

Dear director

—Bong Joon Ho, parasite

—Sam Mendes, 1917

—Todd Phillips, Joker

—Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

—Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

From the start, this category has been a clash of titans: Scorsese versus Tarantino. But things became more interesting. Because Greta Gerwig (Little Women) foolishly denied the place that Phillips now occupies because of anti-female bias in the director’s branch, the contest is now assigned to two challengers who had no sign of losing their sizzle.

Must win: Martin Scorsese. He is our best living director and he has created a masterpiece from the late career that goes beyond his roots as an epic crime drama. The way in which he investigates how time drains the rogue’s life from every trace of glamor – replacing it with a sad loneliness that is really a destiny worse than death – is truly enchanting and groundbreaking.

Could win: Bong Joon Ho. Parasite blew the theaters in as a creative challenge from this South Korean author. And foreign directors have won before – just ask ‘the three amigos’ Guillermo del Toro (The form of water) Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Birdman, The Revenant) and Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Roma). But director Bong tears into the heart of the family unit with Parasite and shows the rotting inside. He is not only talented, he is dangerous. A victory for him would announce a new era of radical change for a fearless Academy. Let’s hope.

Will win: Sam Mendes. The work of the British director in 1917 is not exactly the safe choice. Mendes uses his one-take drive through World War I to make us feel the horror and futility of war through the eyes of a soldier loosely based on his own grandfather. OK, he uses his indisputable artist to make films to bring forward a message that we have heard before. And the director relies on fame, wrapped in the latest technology, to get Oscar voters where they live. How can he miss?

Best international film

—Parasite (South Korea)

—Pain and Glory (Spain)

—Honeyland (Macedonia)

—Corpus Christi (Poland)

—Les Miserables (France)

Must win: parasite

Will win: Parasite

There is no shoulda-coulda this time. This is the category where it is possible to become a frisky without the risk of insulting the suits that pay for the commercials during the big show. Building a wall around foreign films is another way for Hollywood elites to put them in place, showing the world that it can also play with cool kids and jump over Parasite. Until the so-called Academy starts with judging art without regard to boundaries, it has no right to call itself international. But we will win for director Bong’s masterpiece, no matter how we get it.