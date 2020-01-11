Peter Thomas Roth's ex-wife and mother have a feud with diamonds worth over $ 500,000

A family feud was settled between the 96-year-old mother of skin care mogul Peter Thomas Roth, Carole, and his estranged wife Noreen after Carole accused his ex of stealing a $ 500,000 diamond.

Carole and Noreen settled in court last week and an insider told Noreen that she had to return the half a million dollars. The battle for the 15-carat diamond began in 2017 when Carole sued Noreen to get the stone she had worn as a ring 30 years ago from her estranged daughter-in-law. Roth turned the stone into earrings that Noreen wore at her elaborate wedding in 1996.

The couple have since been ugly divorced, and Carole complained that Noreen had borrowed the diamonds many times, but then refused to return the balls when she left Peter. Noreen’s side pointed at Peter at the time, claiming that he had planned to hide his money in the event of a divorce and that he was hiring his lawyers to help him. Her team also claimed that Carole’s diamond trial was just another veiled asset affair, according to The Post’s 2017 court documentation. Noreen’s lawyer said nothing about the recent decision. Peter said to us in a statement, “I’m happy for my mother.”