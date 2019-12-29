Peter Siddle announces international retirement

Loading...

Siddle informed his team mates on Sunday of his decision to stop after 67 tests, 20 one-day internationals and two 2020 internationals. The Victorian had been recruited as part of a 13-man team for the Boxing Day Test, but did not play.

He had hoped for a final test at home, having confirmed that he had originally planned to retire after Ashes' mid-year tour and had discussions with coach Justin Langer and the Captain Tim Paine.

"It is always difficult to know when the right time is … it was sort of the Ashes. The Ashes were my main goal to try to participate in this touring evening and be part of this series", a he said on Fox Cricket.

"Once I checked this, I chatted with Painey and JL throughout this series, I thought I could have done it over there, but the luck of it may be to be one last crack if it happened in Australia, to do it at home, would have been nice. But I can be happy, 67 tests. I'm obviously very happy but sad. "

Siddle, a lumberjack in his youth, had experienced a renaissance under Langer in the past 18 months. On the field, the new Australian coach appreciated Siddle's ability to maintain a tight line when he had the opportunity when he was perceived as a soothing and professional presence in the locker room during a period of cultural upheaval on the side.

"The year after I retired, Matty Hayden and Ricky Ponting were raving about this guy called Peter Siddle," said Langer.

"If it came from them, you knew it was good and it turned out throughout his brilliant international career.

"He's an amazing guy and a very good cricketer. He is everything a team player is. He gave his heart and soul to the Australian team and the game of cricket.

"We will always be grateful to him for what he has given to the national team and for the vital role he has played in helping us keep the Ashes in England this year. He goes out when he always plays well, which is what every athlete wants to do in a perfect world. "

Siddle made his debut at the Test Against India in Mohali in 2008 and left an immediate impression when he scanned the opener Gautam Gambhir on the helmet. Its role has changed across the different spheres of Australian cricket since and through a decade of turbulent times. He served under four coaches, Tim Nielsen, Mickey Arthur, Darren Lehmann and now Langer, and four captains – Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Steve Smith and Paine.

"When I was young, I didn't have great talent but, at the end of the day, I had to work hard for that. To be able to play, go out with the baggy green, watch Punter [Ponting], Steve Waugh … guys like that wear it and represent Australia, I think just going there … every time I went out was amazing, "he said. declared.

"Just playing one [Test] was amazing, ending up playing what I did, really special."

He has served many roles, whether as a spearhead, workaholic or fast bowling confidant, helping the new generation of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson become a world class talent.

"This is part of the reason [for retirement] – they are much younger than me and you see how good they are. I love watching them play," he said.

Siddle will be remembered for a lot of things, one being the sensational treble he claimed on the first day of the first Ashes Test 2010 in Brisbane – his 26th birthday. He overthrew Alastair Cook, Matthew Prior and Stuart Broad to give Australia the upper hand, in a streak where the home team quickly collapsed.

