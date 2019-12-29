Peter Morici: how tribalism corrupts our democracy

Loading...

My grandfather, a buttonhole manufacturer, believed that his first responsibility was to be a supplier. His union supported that role and the Democratic Party was the worker's champion.

Some New Deal policies benefited him, but with a primary education, I doubt he has ever thought much about how fair trade laws made appliances more expensive or how the freer trade agenda of Secretary of State Cordell Hull would finally decimate the industry of the making.

The policy of his cohorts was tribal. They supported politicians with corporate and globalist agendas that sometimes worked against their interests.

My father, a high school graduate, spent his career on the first step of management, supervising vendors selling life insurance door to door. He put his family and company first and embraced the Republican Party because he wanted to identify with the management class.

It was against the union, in favor of low taxes and against wasteful government spending. Ironically, three of his children owe their considerable prosperity to progressive institutions and policies: the State University of New York and generously subsidized tuition.

Today, we like to think that a better educated citizenship carefully evaluates policies on trade, immigration, medical care and the like, and is faithful to political parties and candidates based on evaluations of what they offer. And the combined wisdom of a committed electorate will prudently guide our government.

In "Democracy for Realists," political scientists Christopher Achen and Larry Bartels offer significant evidence that this assumption is wrong. Instead, voters still choose political parties and candidates based on social identities and adjust perceptions of facts on the ground and policy prescriptions to match party loyalties.

Almost 90% of Republicans are happy with the performance of the economy in general, but less than 40% of Democrats are. Presidential approval ratings during the Obama and Trump years have been poorly correlated with fluctuations in consumer confidence, which reflect household assessments of more specific conditions.

Few voters have time to understand the machinations of economic and government policy, and rely on leaders who share their values ​​to guide their thinking.

The trick to winning elections consistently is to build a large tribe and then persuade the 15 million undecided voters with costly data analysis. Those people profile through surveys, purchases and web browsing habits and then bombard them with surgically directed social media messages, videos, direct mail and walk and telephone contact for registration, persuasion and participation.

In seminal presidential elections, the winning candidate steals important segments of the tribe from the other party: Ronald Reagan reaps blue-collar electoral voters and the huge success of Barack Obama with younger voters and university graduates, and perhaps maintains a significant portion for his Party in future elections.

To build a tribe in an ethnically diverse post-industrial America and with an evolution of gender roles, parties must avoid binary divisions, such as workers versus management, but instead choose large villains that can unite a more fragmented electorate. .

Donald Trump characterizes undocumented immigrants, most recently DACA recipients, as criminals. Statistical evidence does not confirm this, and the denial of Trump's main supporters really tests the external limits of cognitive dissonance at the service of self-interest.

Virtually all of Elizabeth Warren's "plans" are based on scapegoats: large banks, businesses and billionaires.

Warren, Bernie Sanders and others are really testing the limits of envy politics, which has not proven to be a winning electoral formula in Europe and may be the reason why their hopes are fading here. However, indoctrination in the secular religion of identity politics in American universities can still make this a decisive strategy among suburban voters with titles.

Candidates and public officials can advocate for the most irresponsible policies. For example, not accepting millions more immigrants will stifle our economy. The birth rate of Native Americans is too low to maintain our workforce and support the elderly.

The green New Deal would make cities and homes in the US UU. Be uninhabitable. By 2030 or even 2040, does anyone have the math to prove that electric vehicles could be competent and abundant enough to replace all the oil trucks that supply Manhattan and other cities with daily needs or every gas oven in the United States? United could be replaced by heat? pumps and solar energy?

In the absence of reason, the recurring frustration of voters encourages new demagogues to expel holders.

If you don't like Trump, wait and see what the next man, or woman, is doing on a white horse.

Peter Morici is an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland, and a national columnist.