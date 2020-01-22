Peter McVerry: Ireland is a “disaster zone” when it comes to housing and health

Fr. Peter McVerry has claimed that Ireland is a “disaster zone” when it comes to housing and health.

The homeless activist appeared on today’s hard shoulder to discuss whether Ireland is on the right path or in the right direction.

Fr McVerry suggested that there are three things that matter most to people – their job, their home, and their health.

He argued: “I think in employment … yes, we did well. The employment rate has increased and the unemployment rate has decreased.

“Before I am carried away, I would like to know how many of these new jobs were involuntarily part-time or [badly paid].

“Basically, we went in the right direction in terms of employment – but we are a disaster zone in the other two questions.”

He explained: “In terms of housing … in the 60s and 70s most people could get a foot on the housing ladder, be it a corporate house they bought or a mortgage. Today, most people are worried about whether they can use it Keep at home or not.

“The same goes for health: In the 1960s and 1970s, you could enter a hospital with a hospital and would be out in a few hours with a plaster cast for your broken leg. Now you’re even there 12 to 16 hours ahead of you ,

“I think we went very, very quickly and very, very seriously in terms of housing and health.”

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times’ business columnist Cormac Lucey offered a counterpoint to Father McVerry’s view.

He claimed: “If you were in space and had a choice of where and when you would be born throughout human history … being born in Ireland should logically be at the top of the list.

“Our standard of living has never been as high as it is today … unlike all the negative headlines regarding healthcare, people who are actually treated by healthcare once they are included in the system report high standards.”

