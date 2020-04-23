Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy have bought Labrador and want to put it in Crufts to try to win another trophy – The Scottish Sun

PETER Crouch entered Crufts to try to win another trophy.

He has moved his heart and soul to train Labrador Sonny Crouch, nicknamed Crouchy by Peter’s wife, Abbey Clancy.

1

Peter Crouch and his wife Abbey Clancy have bought LabradorCredit: Getty Images – Getty

And the 6ft 7in sports star lives his family name by squeezing into a cage with his dog. Abbey said, “He likes to go into kennels with dogs.

“The dog cage is the biggest we can get on Amazon. And that suits Peter and his four children and their dogs.

“He tried to train him for little biccies. He is a good coach.”

The former footballer revealed in the last episode That Peter Crouch Podcast, he was upset after being refused entry to the top dog show last year.

He said: “We couldn’t get into Crufts last time so we tried to train this bad boy.”

Abbey added: “He doesn’t want to fail at anything. So after the whole Crufts episode he said, ‘I will train a dog so I will put it into Crufts’.”

Making the dog do his trademark robot dance must have given him a rosette.

