Peter Casey joins the Taoiseach constituency

Former presidential candidate Peter Casey has submitted nomination papers to vote in the Taoiseach constituency.

The former dragon cave judge also works in his Donegal constituency.

When he submitted his papers today, he said that he was still committed to Donegal but was running for Leo Varadkar’s protest in the Dublin West constituency.

“Donegal needs a strong independent voice, and unfortunately that was lacking,” he said.

“My primary goal is to represent my home county of Donegal.

“People in our county deserve an alternative voice that reflects their views.

“They want someone to do things in a business way, someone who listens to their problems and works hard to provide real solutions.”

During the presidential election, Mr. Casey was criticized for rejecting the ethnic status of the traveling community and claiming that community members had rejected luxury homes because they want stables, “

This morning, Dublin West TD Joan Burton said his “message of division and hate” was not welcome in her constituency.

She said Dublin West was “one of the most diverse and inclusive communities in Ireland” and warned, “it would be shocking if a Dail candidate who is notorious to cause a split should take this choice as an occasion to purify seeds for disharmony sowing political purposes. “

Peter Casey arrives to submit his nomination papers while running in Dublin West # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/DxRGVotGty

– Andrew Lowth (@ AndrewLowth1) January 22, 2020