Pete Wentz knows as much as you do about the status of the Hella Mega tour

Green day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy sent shock waves across the internet when they announced them Hella Mega tour back in September. Unfortunately because of the persistence COVID-19 pandemic, the first leg of the tour was postponed in Asia last February.

Now, Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz this summer updates the upcoming tour dates in the UK, Europe and the US and Australia in November.

Speaking to NME, Wentz revealed that Fall Out Boy was working hard until the COVID-19 pandemic to get everything ready for the stadium tour.

“Two weeks before the quarantine started, we got together and rehearsed our set with our staging,” he says. “Our video and our lights because it’s a stadium, so you can’t just do it the week before.”

Unfortunately, Wentz and everyone else involved are not sure whether the tour will continue as planned this year.

“Now it seems like we are circling to land,” he reveals. “Nobody knows anything and it is difficult because we really want to do this tour.”

Despite the opportunity to reschedule the tour, all three bands are still determined to make it happen. However, Wentz shared that conflicting schedules and the logistics behind rescheduling a stadium tour could make things difficult.

“It was difficult to orchestrate because there are three bands,” he says. “You have to find out who does what and everyone really had to want to do it.”

For the time being, the remaining dates are still planned to proceed as planned. However, Wentz said that he is not sure what will happen in the coming months.

“I know as much as you what is going to happen.”

Along with his Hella Mega tour date, Wentz revealed his plans this week to release more solo music. After debuting his catchy spoken word track ‘Check Your Phone’ with Cheap Cuts, he said in an interview with NME that he has been quarantining on even more solo material.

Wentz was also involved in other ways during quarantine. His recent social media Fall Out Boy performance with action figures will hopefully flood some of us while we wait for more information about the Hella Mega tour.

All information about the Hella Mega tour can be viewed here. The full list of planned dates is below.

Dates:

13/06 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

14/06 – Groningen, NL @ Tadspark

17/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06 / 19-20 – Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock For People 2020

06/21 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/27 – Huddersfield, UK @ The John Smith’s Stadium

29/06 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

July 17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

July 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

7/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

July 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

28/07 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

July 31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

1/8 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

5/8 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

June 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug 15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – HERSHEY, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

August 21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

Aug 24, Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

08/27 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

11/08 – Perth, WA @ HBF Park

11/11 – Melbourne, VIC @ Marvel Stadium

14/11 – Sydney, NSW @ Bankwest Stadium

17/11 – Brisbane, QLD @ Suncorp Stadium

20/11 – Dunedin, OTA @ Forsyth Barr Stadium

22-11 – Auckland, Auckland @ MT Smart Stadium