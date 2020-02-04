Pete Wentz jokes about exchanging fans about the landscape architect of Kim Kardashian

(Photo via: YouTube)

Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy and Kim Kardashian go far back in the scene. Around the time of season one of Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s skies, Wentz and Kardashian made in the video clip “Thnks fr de madam.” Remember that?

Well, now it seems that the two have worked together again because of a hilarious internet mix where Kim K. and Kanye WestLandscape architect.

Fall Out Boy is getting ready for the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Green day later this year, but it seems that Pete Wentz is pretty busy. Maybe the bass player of Fall Out Boy just wants to pursue his other passions.

It started when Architectural Digest told a story about the house in Kardashian / West. Kim K. posted two photos with the caption “Peter Wertz Landscape Architecture.”

Peter Wertz landscape architecture pic.twitter.com/BmSmp27k5C

– Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 3 February 2020

Do you know what Peter Wertz looks like when you browse Twitter casually? Pete Wentz. Of course the internet took this mix-up and ran with it. View some great responses below.

Pete Wentz career demil

– DannyMSMSMSM (@msmsmsm_danny) 3 February 2020

Did he fall?

– alex. (@alexishollywood) February 3, 2020

we have not forgotten, kim pic.twitter.com/JQJxDF6Iif

– 🦋 (@redearthep) 3 February 2020

@petewentz ur doing great, sweetheart https://t.co/M83QZYLdHj

– 2020 Vision JC❀ (@ jc0wle) 4 February 2020

Pete Wentz himself even got a joke with the simple response “Side hustle.”

Side Hustle. https://t.co/sMBwaeJF5e

– pw (@petewentz) 3 February 2020

We can never count the internet when it comes to something like that. Recently Wentz and Patrick Stump appeared on The Price Is Right, where Pete got a perfect spin on the big wheel and they modeled some barware.

As mentioned, the Hella Mega Tour will come to a city near you at the end of this summer. It is almost sold out, but look here for tickets. A full list of dates is below.

dates:

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/24 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

25/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

28/07 – Commerce City, the sports park of CO @ DICK

07/31 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

08/05 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/21 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

27/08 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

What do you think of this mix? Tell us in the comments below!

