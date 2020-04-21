Pete Wentz has plans for new music and it is not a Fall Out Boy

[Photo via YouTube]

Less than a week after that Fall Out Boy“S Pete Wentz debuted his catchy, spoken word ‘Check Your Phone’ with Cheap Cuts, he has now revealed that he has plans for a solo album. However, there is a catch about how soon we may receive it.

The coronavirus Quarantine has given many people, especially musicians, a lot of free time due to the lack of tours and concerts. If that continues, Wentz said we should have a new album.

Perhaps best known as a bassist and lyricist for Fall Out Boy, Pete Wentz is by no means a one-trick pony. He proved that for the millionth time last week with “Check Your Phone”.

The new track was certainly far from what the casual Fall Out Boy fan would think of any of their members.

The track contains a number of relaxed instrumentals in which Wentz gives a sizzling, spoken vocal. It’s catchy, it’s fun, and it’s different. It’s called fear rap if that helps paint a picture for those who haven’t checked it out yet.

Pete Wentz gave his opinion on the song and his lyrical inspiration.

“It’s funny to have everything in the world in one device at my fingertips and feel like it swallows me sometimes. My phone has undoubtedly been touring, keeping in touch and finding random actors who are GI Joe characters from the cartoon from the 80’s But my addiction to it is complicated – the last thing I look at at night is the blurry haze, and it’s the first text message that wakes me up in the morning.

“For me, this song is about the fear it gives me, but at the same time about the way I feel a little lighter when I watch a video of raccoons walking around like humans or whatever. It’s messy and filled with complex, opposing perspectives that seem to contradict each other – just like us. ”

Fall Out Boy would hit the road Green day and Weezer for the monumental Hella Mega Tour, from June. But with the coronavirus pandemic bringing everything to a halt, the future is uncertain, especially for the music industry.

Pete Wentz spoke a little bit about his plans when quarantine continues in a recent interview. One of those plans is a potential solo album. Wentz was first questioned whether he intended to do another job.

“It should feel good. I have a space in my head that has always been more of an album, ” Wentz tells NME. “I have a concept for it, I have a lot of time and I would like to do it. Will we stay in our house for another six months? If so, there will be an album. I also have another song that I want to do with Cheap Cuts. Sonically it is an extension of “Check Your Phone”, but thematically it is about those first five minutes in the morning when you wake up and you are in that post-dream state. “

He then went on to discuss the theme of the album and the inspiration behind it.

“There’s a piece in the movie Reality Bites in which Ethan Hawke’s character talks about seeing his father after he discovered he had cancer,” explains Pete Wentz. “They talked about life and he gave Ethan’s character a pink seashell to explain things. He realized that the bowl is empty and life might be meaningless.” It’s all a random lottery of meaningless tragedy in a series almost escapes, “he says. That’s why he enjoys the little things in life, like eating a hamburger or smoking a cigarette. I think from that perspective, there is a very record, participating in these little pieces of life without the consequences. it is important not to forget those little detailed moments of life. For me there is a plate in that pink seashell. “

So there you have it, if we stick around in our homes for another six months, we might have a rocking new Pete Wentz record to listen to.

