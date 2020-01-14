Pete Rose says that Astros players should be punished for sign-stealing debacle

The controversy continued to whirl in Houston following the punishment of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred for key figures in the front office of Astros and the consequences that led team owner Jim Crane to GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. to fire. Hinch.

Pete Rose is no stranger to MLB controversy itself, which was given a lifelong ban three decades ago for betting on its own Cincinnati Reds in the late 80s. The old player and manager weighed in on the Astros debacle Monday and argued that in his opinion the problems with stealing the team outweigh his own baseball crimes.

“I bet my own team wins. That is what I did briefly. I was wrong, but I didn’t infect the game, “Rose said to Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media on Monday. “I didn’t try to steal games. I never voted against my team. I bet on my team every night because that’s the confidence I had in my players. And I was wrong.

“But this (the situation of Astros) is a bit different. It is actually very different, and I think that is why the Commissioner has come down so hard. “

Although Manfred’s punishment against the Astros organization was not minor – one-time season suspensions for Luhnow and Hinch (prior to their resignation), two-year loss on first and second round picks, and a $ 5 million fine – Rose felt that the punishments were not enough.

“So they fire the GM, they fire the manager, and (MLB) will probably get (Boston Red Sox manager) Alex Cora, who was the (Astros) bank coach at the time. But what about the players who were behind this and took the knowledge with them? Do they have to go free? “Rose said.

“Shouldn’t you do something with the players who accepted the stolen signs? Nothing has been done. Is that fair? “

The triple World Series champion and ’73 NL MVP also shared his perspective as a former player.

“… In the 14,000 times I hit, I never wanted a man in second place to tell me what was coming,” Rose said. “My philosophy was that he could say it’s a sinker and it’s really a fast ball, and I get hit in the ribs because you’re not always 100 percent sure that the characters are correct.

“It helps if you can steal a plate from a coach from third base, but that’s really no cheating. That is a third base coach who does not do his job. If you can’t hide a hit and run symbol or a steel symbol, you belong to another company. “

What the Astros have invented, however, seems to be a different plan, Rose says. And the 78-year-old believes that the responsibility ultimately falls on the players involved.

“Most players don’t care what happens to an organization as long as it doesn’t happen to them,” he said. “If I am a player and every time I bat I get the plates from the dugout, I am just as guilty as the man who gives me the plates.”