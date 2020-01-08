Loading...

The morning after Iran launched missile attacks against several Iraqi bases housing US troops, Fox News host Pete Hegseth suggested that the United States may need to “rewrite the rules” of the war to engage Iran. And that could include bombing cultural sites and hospitals, he said.

Hegseth, an outside adviser to President Donald Trump who urged him to pardon accused and convicted war criminals, reiterated his recent calls to target Iranian oil infrastructure and refineries during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends .

“It turns out that I no longer believe that we can give up trying to stop Iran from getting a nuclear bomb,” said Hegseth. “They used the murder of [Qassem] Soleimani as an excuse to say:” we are abandoning the agreement with Iran “.”

“We all know they abandoned it anyway, so what better time than now to say, we start the stopwatch, you have a week, you have X times before you start removing your power plants , “he added.” We are removing key infrastructure. We are removing your missile sites. We are removing nuclear developments. “

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt, meanwhile, spoke of Trump’s recent threat to hit 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates after the assassination of Soleimani.

“But what do you know about these cultural sites,” she wonders. “Because we are not supposed to touch cultural sites, but I understand, I have heard that we believe the Iranians are hiding missiles and weapons in some of these cultural sites, churches or mosques.”

“Of course they do. That’s what the Islamists do, ”said the veteran of the Iraq war. “That’s what they did on the battlefield against people like me and my whole generation. Human shields, mosques, hospitals, schools. This is what our enemies do. “

He continued, “Now that doesn’t mean we continue to target cultural sites. But it does mean that we are lucid about how our enemies use the rules we write against us. “

After claiming that the rules of war are “rigged to help them so that we cannot win,” Hegseth then said, “We must rewrite the rules that benefit us.”

“I don’t want to hit cultural sites on purpose,” he concluded, “but if you use one to house your most dangerous weapons, it should also be on the target list.”

