Loading...

Pete Frates' family leads hundreds in the final dive

Updated: 5:31 PM EST December 28, 2019

Hide transcript

Show transcript

FREEZING FOR A REASON, THE END PLUNGE4PETE, ONLY 3 WEEKS AFTER YOUR DEATH OF ALS. TODAY, FOR THE FIRST TIME, PETE FRATES 'WIDOW, JULIE, JUMPED TOO. THE DAY PETE FRATES WOULD HAVE BEEN FULFILLED 35 YEARS OLD, HIS WIDOW, JULIE, CARRIED THE CARGO AT THE FINAL PLUNGE 4PETE AT GOOD HARBOR BEACH IN GLOUCESTER JULIE: I FEEL BIG, HONESTLY. THE ADRENALINE ADOPTED AND WAS SO FUN, IT WAS RUNNING HERE WITH MY FRIENDS AND KNOWING PETE & # 39; S WATCHING TODD: THEY CAME OUT OF COSTUMES. STORMING THE OCEAN. SHOWING SUPPORT FOR THE MAN THAT ANSWERED ALS WITH THE CHALLENGE OF THE ICE CUBE. >> BRICK AND INVIGORATING. TODD: FOLLOWING THE SINK, PETE'S FATHER WAS NEXT TO THE BEVERLY POLICE HEAD FOR A FITTING TRIBUTE. JOHN: LIKE THE CZAR OF ICE CUBE, I DECLARE, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO PETE, WE LEFT ALS, AND MAKE SURE THAT NO OTHER FAMILY, ANY OTHER PERSON MUST SUFFER FROM THIS HORRIFICATION EVER. THIS IS FOR YOU, PETE. TODD: PETE DIED BEFORE HE IS NEAR 8 YEARS OLD. THE ICE CUBE CHALLENGE THAT BEGAN REACHED MORE THAN $ 220 MILLION FOR THE RESEARCH OF ALS. THE TURNOUT SPEAKS TO HIS CHARACTER, THE CALIBER OF LIFE THAT LIVED AND THE LEGACY THAT LEFT. INTRO: – ANDREW: THE TRUE TESTAMENT IS THE QUANTITY OF PEOPLE WHO PRESENTED. MORE THAN A THOUSAND ON THE BEACH, SO IT'S REALLY INCREDIBLE AND REALLY A TESTAMENT FOR PETE FRATES. NANCY: THIS COMMUNITY HAS RAISED OUR SPIRITS BEYOND ANYTHING WE COULD ASK. THEY ARE 8 YEARS OLD AND SEE WHAT THEY HAVE DONE, THIS IS AMAZING. THIS IS SO MUCH TRIBUTE TO ME SO MUCH: THE TURNOUT TODAY EXCEEDED THE EXPECTATIONS, AS THE FUND COLLECTION EFFORT DID. MONEY ACHIEVED TODAY WILL GO TO THE PAYMENT OF PETE'S MEDICAL LIFE

Pete Frates' family leads hundreds in the final dive

Updated: 5:31 PM EST December 28, 2019

Hundreds of people jumped into the cold water for the last time to honor the legacy of former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig's disease helped inspire the ALS ice cube challenge.

Hundreds of people jumped into the cold water for the last time to honor the legacy of former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig's disease helped inspire the ALS ice cube challenge.

.