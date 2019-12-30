Pete Davidson dating history in 2019: a complete summary

Loading...

Pete Davidson has easily become one of the most wanted men in Hollywood, judging by his dating history in 2019.

The "Saturday Night Live" star was seen dating some of the most beautiful models and actresses in the entertainment world during the past year, resulting in three high-profile whirlwind romances.

The comedian, who is said to have "great dk energy," recently started dating supermodel Kaia Gerber, 18, but perhaps Davidson, 26, wouldn't have been such an attractive product if it wasn't for his ex promised Ariana Grande.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande in June 2018

Davidson and Grande, 26, canceled their engagement in October 2018, after only five months of appointments.

After the breakup, Grande released a music video for his single "Thank U, Next," in which the singer seemed to imply that Davidson is blessed under the belt.

A scene with the theme of "Mean Girls" in the video featured an image of Grande and Davidson in a "burned book" with the word "HUUUUGE" written below.

However, Davidson has insisted that it is the way he treats women that makes him such a good boyfriend.

"My language of love, when I am in a relationship, is that I treat the person with whom I am like a princess," said the "SNL" star in the "#BreakTheInternet" issue of Paper magazine in November. "I try to go as far as possible, because that's what you are supposed to do. If you have a relationship with someone, you are supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."

Here is a look at all the ladies who have passed out with the funny man this year.