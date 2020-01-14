Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber split up

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber’s young romance seems to be over, it is said.

It is believed that the “SNL” comic sought help with long-term problems over the holidays – after joking on the show that he would enter a treatment facility.

The woman’s husband, who counted Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale among his last lovers, has not been seen in public for weeks. He was last seen when he left Gerber’s New York apartment in December shortly after her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had an intensive conversation outside.

We previously reported that the parents had hoped the relationship would “go away”. Now a source confirms: “It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It became very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he is very intense with his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and there is a lot to do. “

Davidson, who has spoken openly about the diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, recently joked in a “SNL” episode moderated by Eddie Murphy that he was “on vacation”, but the insurance company pays part of it and they take it Your phone and shoelaces. “

A TV source said, “I think it’s safe to say Pete got help.” Although he has not been seen in public for a few weeks, he appeared in a fashion campaign by Alexander Wang on Tuesday. He walked on Wang’s catwalk and is said to have met Gerber at one of the hottest designer shows.

Meanwhile, Gerber worked as a model for Louis Vuitton in Miami this week, where she was carefree portrayed when she was romping around South Beach with her TV star friends Tommy Dorfman and Antoni Porowski. Her parents also spent some time in Miami and soaked up the sunshine over New Year. Crawford has posted on Instagram that she wants to spend the new decade of “reset, recharge, and live in the moment.” It could also “redefine my relationship with social media.”

No employees were available for comments.