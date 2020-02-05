Pete Buttigieg writes history and America is confronted with the meaning of LGBTQ equality – and Reality of Prejudice

Pete Buttigieg: navy suit, white shirt, tie. If he feels completely wild, sleeves, no tie. Dark hair, short back and sides, neat and tidy. That is the professional, sexy bible-seller uniform of “mayor Pete”, candidate for president and (at the time of writing) perhaps-maybe-probably-likely winner of the Iowa caucuses.

Whether Pete Buttigieg will eventually be counted as the winner in Iowa – if so, it would make him the first LGBTQ candidate to win a state competition in a presidential primary – and whatever you think of him (and LGBTQ voters aren’t uniform block of support; many support other candidates), what he does as a gay man is history.

He runs for president against a striking homophobic president and administration, and – right now, in his part of the competition – wins, rises and creates a memorable public silhouette. We are so used to the well-practiced, perfectly correct argument of “There is more to Pete Buttigieg than to be gay” that we can disguise the monumental, very gay performance of Pete Buttigieg.

