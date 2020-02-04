Pete Buttigieg wakes up in New Hampshire with a promise of “Transparency” and a new excavation at Bernie Sanders

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire – Following the amplified sound system of the Rex Theater, Demi Lovato asked loudly: “What is wrong with trust?” The morning after Pete Buttigieg declared the victory in Iowa caucuses before official results were announced.

The song suited the moment. The former mayor of South Bend in Indiana, who started his first event of five here on Tuesday, had nothing if not self-assured.

Just hours after Iowa’s results, still uncertain, turned into an astonishing mass of confusion among democratic voters and candidates, Buttigieg made a speech denouncing “my way or the highway” policy – an implicit excavation Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the state he missed two years ago with two digits – and promising “openness” and “transparency” in 2020.

“Now we are here at the time of the decision,” the 38-year-old democrat told an entire audience and recognized participants who “think” for another week before voting starts here.

He did not mention the word “Iowa” in his introductory remarks, but chose to turn the page quickly. “I’m so happy to be here with you this morning,” he said laughing. “I think it’s morning.”

The voters of New Hampshire started to stand in line almost two hours before the kick-off. While Buttigieg did not mention the caucus results, Rep. Annie Kuster, one of his most prominent state supporters, a light-hearted wink to the wildness that unfolded halfway into the country on Monday evening.

“I am sure that when the results are all in, we will have a fantastic result!” Kuster said.

Speaking on stage, Buttigieg, who plans to camp here in the Granite State every day before February 11, added: “If there is anything that I have learned by being on the ground of these early states … “It’s just how serious you take it all.”

Hours earlier, Buttigieg suggested that a victory in New Hampshire was an integral part of the nomination.

“We are on our way to New Hampshire, on our way to nomination and on our way to set a daring new course for our country. But only if you are with me, “he wrote on Twitter at 2 p.m. while attaching the tweet with a link to his fundraising page.

.