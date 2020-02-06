Pete Buttigieg raised $ 2.7 million in the days to Iowa

By Dan Merica, CNN

(CNN) – Pete Buttigieg’s campaign will send an email to supporters saying that since the day after the Iowa events, a copy of the email provided to CNN has given them $ 2.7 million have collected.

The announcement, received by the Pete for America team on Thursday, tells supporters that the campaign has raised $ 2.7 million from 63,841 individual donations since Tuesday at 12:01 AM. The campaign will also announce that over 22,000 of these donations came from new donors to the campaign.

Iowa’s results remain in the air as state chaos has left the Iowa Democratic Party and votes from the first competition in the nomination process are still counting. As of Thursday, Buttigieg has a 0.1% lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 97% of the districts reported, but the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, described himself as “victorious” in his caucus night speech a few days earlier.

Sander’s campaign announced on Thursday that it had raised more than $ 25 million in January.

This huge number prompted the Buttigieg campaign to ask supporters to consider contributing.

“But there are also some hard truths that we as a team have to face. This is not enough,” says the email about the money raised. “If you can, consider making a donation now so we can take advantage of the Iowa momentum and win in New Hampshire on Tuesday.”

The email continues: “Bernie is still the first in the polls in New Hampshire and we are facing massive challenges from his campaign. In January alone, his campaign raised over $ 25 million and NINE will keep it out of the dark Money also supports groups. “

Buttigieg’s campaign spent a lot of time in Iowa, hoping that a strong deal would be followed by an inflow of cash to fill his coffers.

The campaign spent more than $ 11 million on television, digital, and radio advertising, a number that was only slightly behind billionaires Tom Steyer and Sanders. And Buttigieg had around 170 employees in 34 state-wide offices in the state of Hawkeye for weeks.

“Our strategy since summer has been to use Iowa as a launch pad,” a source close to the Buttigieg campaign told CNN off Iowa. “The election success is essential for Pete to show, not to say, and that means we have focused resources accordingly.”

The source added, “Super Tuesday is resource intensive and we need to increase revenue to be competitive.”

