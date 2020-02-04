Pete Buttigieg leads Iowa delegate race with 62 percent reporting

MILFORD, New Hampshire – A chaotic caucus from Iowa declined into further uncertainty Tuesday as officials showed partial results showing that Mayor Pete Buttigieg enjoyed a small lead among delegates in the state of Hawkeye, while Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in charge among the actual voters.

The figures represented only 62 percent of the territory of all 99 state provinces, and the decision to release them led to a backlash between different campaigns, which stated that the state was continuing to mess up an election that had already been affected by bureaucratic and technological ignorance; let alone that everyone had used the intervening time to give their own twist to the still-secret data.

Speaking to reporters, Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said he was confident about the accuracy of the data, but he did not set a date on which he expected the final results to be released.

“We take the time we need,” he said.

Moments later, the numbers were released. Buttigieg enjoyed 26.9 percent of state delegates – the benchmark that will determine the appointment – Sanders had 25.1 percent, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) had 18.3 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden had 15.6 percent. The raw voting totals were somewhat different in the meantime. Sanders had 28,220 of the votes, with 62 percent reporting, Buttigieg with 27,030 votes, Warren with 22,254 and Biden with 14,176.

By the time the partial figures were made public, all campaigns had left the state and moved to New Hampshire, where voters would cast their own vote next Tuesday. But even hundreds of miles away, the candidates could not escape the shadow of the Iowa debacle that had brought the Democratic primary into a state of confusion from the start.

Buttigieg, who had won on Monday before the results were released, immediately placed five town halls in the state of Granite, hoping to turn to the next match where he had put in much of his candidacy. At the Rex Theater in Manchester he completely avoided talking about the disaster in Iowa. But old Rep. Annie Kuster, one of his most famous endorsers, seemed to make light of it. “I’m sure when the results are all in, we’ll have a fantastic result!”, She said. That thought was later reinforced by the Indiana Democrat’s own campaign, which sent an email Tuesday afternoon saying, “While the figures are being verified, we cannot deny that we wrote history last night.”

The decision to declare himself the victor had ranked competing campaigns when Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor, first made it on Monday night. But for his supporters it was a shot in the arm. Stacy Snell, a resident of Derry and a registered Independent who supports Buttigieg, said she was “incredibly encouraged” by the results she saw from his campaign in the caucuses.

“I think it depends on what you call the victory,” she said when asked about the candidate who spoke for the victory before the results were formally announced. “I don’t think anyone claimed they had won everything. The idea of ​​performing well and spreading your message and making people appear is a victory.”

But the Buttigieg team was not the only one to shout justification from Iowa. Sanders’ team released their own abbreviated delegate math on Tuesday and showed the Vermonter with a lead among the caucus voters. But their count included only 60 percent of the districts and did not state the final number of delegates, which is the actual measure that will be used to select the nominee.

On Tuesday, when Sanders prepared to make his case for voters before President Trump’s State of The Union address, he started in Milford, the production center of the Souhegan Valley with a population of 15,000. The once flourishing production town is in many ways a snapshot of the new political dynamics that the Democratic field is now facing: with voters who had gone over to Trump, but also signs that the party could break through. A number of ‘closed’ signs and vacant buildings scattered around the roads and the Red Arrow Dinner, which had been open for ten years, abruptly closed last month, shocked community members and left many employees out of work for the holidays.

It is here that Sanders seems to be out to score the final win that he and others missed on Monday. The Sanders team has built an extra large army in New Hampshire with more than 150 employees in 17 offices. His campaign indicates that he has held one of the largest 2020 rallies in New Hampshire so far.

“Bernie has outlined a vision for a better future that talks about the worries and struggles of working families who are more concerned about making ends meet than about party ideology,” Sanders’ New Hampshire State Director Shannon Jackson told The Daily Beast, adding that his “consistent and authentic message has always been a clear call to bring new and non-traditional voters into our movement.”

But not everyone has bought the Bernie buzz wholesaler. Hannah Brown, a 29-year-old bartender at the Pasta Loft, another popular eatery in the city, said she liked a lot of what Sanders said. Yet she was “a little afraid that if Bernie did well, we would have a lot more angry Americans.”

And then there’s Warren. The Massachusetts Democrat left Iowa on Monday evening and claimed that her campaign had made a stronger than expected show. And her campaign spent much of Tuesday saying their internal numbers were close to the leaders of Iowa.

Although, like Sanders, she is a neighbor of the state, New Hampshire may prove to be more difficult than Iowa. Currently, Warren gauges almost 12 points behind Sanders. But the state operation of its campaign, which started under the radar in 2018, long before its official national launch, remains well staffed and has traveled here frequently and gathered several top confirmations along the way – including from Kathy Sullivan, one of the most influential Democrats in the world. state and the former party chairman.

“Forget what happened before and look forward to the next round,” Sullivan said, downplaying the potential impact that Iowa would have on the preferences of Granite State voters. “A lot can happen between Iowa and New Hampshire. We are going to have a clean slate now. “

While Warren’s fate in New Hampshire seemed uncertain, Biden seemed downright gloomy. Without the bureaucratic accidents that count the vote, the most important story from Iowa would probably have been his bad performance. And there is little to indicate that his team primarily considers the first in the nation to be a state with a setback. The campaign does not advertise broadcasts and top officials have reportedly told donors that they have turned their eyes to Nevada and South Carolina, which they expect to win.

Biden’s extensive network of party tourists and allies of top campaigns have, for their part, done their best to show confidence on Tuesday.

“The Biden campaign feels very good about last night,” said an influential Biden surrogate here in New Hampshire. “Everyone expected that the caucuses in Iowa would be very competitive among numerous candidates and it seems that this is the case, although everyone is still waiting for the final results.”

But in a speech in Nashua for an event with Girls Inc, in which Biden received loud applause for repeatedly denouncing the Trump division just hours before addressing the nation, the former VP seemed to temporarily set expectations alone. tempering.

“Look people, we had a good night in Iowa last night,” he said.

“Be careful what you say, because it’s not ready yet. I said last night, let’s give it time. “

