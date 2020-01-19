Pete Buttigieg is now attending the MLK Day Events in South Carolina

By Caroline Kenny and Jasmine Wright, CNN

(CNN) – Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will attend Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Columbia, South Carolina on Monday after local state democrats put pressure on him because he had originally planned to omit events, that remind of the life of the murdered leader of civil rights there.

Buttigieg had originally planned to attend events in South Bend, Indiana – Buttigieg’s hometown where he was mayor – before traveling to Iowa, among other places, to attend the Brown and Black Presidential Forum. But the South Carolina Democrats criticized the former mayor after the South Carolina NAACP released this year’s annual King Day schedule at the South Carolina Dome and Buttigieg’s name was not on it.

Lauren Brown, communications director of Buttigieg in South Carolina, said in a statement that Buttigieg was planning to attend the South Bend event because “the community has always been at the heart of Pete’s presidential campaign.”

“But he also wants to make it clear that he deserves the support and trust of all voters in South Carolina, including those of the African American community, who consistently serve as the basis of our party,” Brown continued in the statement. “Pete looks forward to being with the citizens and leaders of Colombia at the Dome to mark the 20th anniversary of King Day.”

Buttigieg fought mainly with African-American voters in the South Carolina elections, although he had voted at or near the top in several early primary states.

On Friday, former South Carolina state MP Bakari Sellers said “disrespectfully” that Democratic presidential candidates missed the event.

“You won’t miss an Iowa steak,” Sellers continued in a tweet. “Look, your (sic) doesn’t just talk to blacks in SC, you talk to blacks all over the south. I’m disappointed. You don’t care.”

Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were among the few candidates not to be scheduled for the South Carolina event – although Klobuchar’s communications director Tim Hogan said in a tweet that Klobuchar was attending the prayer service in Colombia before an early lecture in Iowa will be on the Brown and Black Forum.

“Amy attends the South Carolina Prayer Service on Monday and the Iowa Brown and Black Presidential Forum on the same day. Unlike some candidates, she has early speaking time in Iowa and has tried to change this so that she can do both.” Hogan tweeted on Friday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Hawaiian MP Tulsi Gabbard, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren were all committed to the event when the South Carolina NAACP last week Event schedule published. The campaign of former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick sent out a statement on Saturday that Patrick would also participate.

When Sellers came to a comment on Saturday night after Buttigieg’s plan change, he said he was grateful that the candidates would come, but he was frustrated that “arm wrestling” was required to sign some candidates.

“It’s a blind spot that many Democrats in this country have, especially when it comes to black people in the south. I think King made it very clear in his speeches,” Sellers said. “Monday is an opportunity to show that you understand that and that you want to bridge this story to a better future and that people don’t take advantage of it or are wrestled with their arms to take advantage of it disappointingly.”

When asked if Klobuchar would not have attended the State House march after the prayer breakfast, Sellers said it was a partial performance.

“If someone doesn’t give you time, don’t expect them to bring you progress in the White House. Period,” he said.

Antjuan Seawright, a South Carolina democratic strategist who had also expressed frustration last week over the small field of candidates attending Dome events on King’s Day, said he was “very pleased” with Buttigieg’s decision.

“I look forward to hearing from him like so many others in South Carolina,” Seawright told CNN.

