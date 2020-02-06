Pete Buttigieg is already planning for life after New Hampshire

CONCORD, New Hampshire – Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign could get a boost after a strong show in the Iowa caucuses. But his team is already looking beyond the next primary in New Hampshire, hoping to build a sustainable operation that could support him during the primary process.

The former mayor of South Bend made the rounds in Granite State on Tuesday, with five town halls in one day on not ‘very much sleep’, as he said, the day after the disastrous caucuses in Iowa.

But on Wednesday afternoon, the 38-year-old democrat had left the state abruptly. After a city climate in the youth climate in Concord, Buttigieg was on its way to a place that, by city and sport rivalry standards, might as well be on the other side of the world: New York. And he went for a reason that his New England rivals – Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren – crackled during their campaigns: a money-raising campaign with a high dollar.

Buttigieg remained one of the top 2020 fundraisers during the presidential primary. And he needs that steady cash flow to support a campaign that extends far beyond the first two early states. Sanders, his largest rival in New Hampshire, reported a striking $ 25 million in one month. And Warren suggested at a recent stop here that her campaign looks beyond the Granite State. Less than a month after Super Tuesday, where most of the delegates are up for grabs, the mayor is busy planning a long-term race in the same way.

Yet others quickly criticized his approach.

“It’s crazy,” said a senior assistant in a rival campaign. “His only way to win the nomination is to ride the impulse train. He must win, win, win in New Hampshire. ”

When the news was presented that Buttigieg would leave New Hampshire for a collection action on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, less than a week away from the primary, several other competing campaign officials texted similar responses: “?” And “$”.

Buttigieg’s preference for tapping wealthy individuals for campaign contributions is one of Sanders’ most contrasting points, whose campaign announced Thursday that it had raised no less than $ 25 million in January, exclusively through donors at the base.

Others played down the importance of skipping the city of Buttigieg for that reason. “You must have money,” Andy Smith, principal investigator at the University of New Hampshire, told The Daily Beast. “Your campaign runs on gas. And he is not Michael Bloomberg. ”

“The idea of ​​retail policy in New Hampshire is an exaggeration,” Smith added.

In an unconventional maneuver, Michael Hale, one of Buttigieg’s political advisers, seemed to signal super PAC donors on Wednesday that it was “critical” that the Nevada Democrats put that message through in the caucus of February 22.

“Pete’s military experience and final message from Iowa work everywhere, especially in Nevada, where it is crucial that they see this through the caucus in the sky,” tweeted Halle.

“Pete entered the race as Boy Scout, but corrupted his brand by becoming a candidate for large money donors,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, who supports Warren, in a statement about his fundraiser. “It is a slap in the face of campaign financing legislation to send a Super PAC so brutally and unethically how to spend on its behalf – while leaving New Hampshire to do fundraising in New York.”

Although Halle’s tweet certainly raised a few eyebrows, it is not against the rules of the Federal Election Commission.

The Buttigieg campaign has worked overtime to reap the benefits that a state with just over a million people offers. In interviews with The Daily Beast, state personnel appear to be largely unconcerned about the narrow caucus results. Indeed, several officials said that they took into account the profit of a caucus in their New Hampshire strategy, and that they now want to build on the momentum.

“We have always been ready for this moment,” Victoria Williams, director of New Hampshire, Buttigieg, told The Daily Beast. “It’s only gotten better since Iowa.”

A second employee who was directly involved in the post-Iowa strategy pointed to an increase in interest from volunteers in the days following the caucuses. Residents of New Hampshire are sending more supportive emails, asking about obtaining campaign material, and asking for information about how to sign up before February 11, the employee said.

His team also claims that the traction here is not explicitly linked to the Iowa results. The mayor’s state team – which is generally regarded as one of the most dedicated and organized toppers – has been working on it for a year. Parts of it are clearly visible: it is difficult to drive more than 15 minutes without seeing a Buttigieg sign in different parts of the state, including the more urban areas in the south. Others are less open: officials point to 75 executives, 65 of whom work directly with voter contact, and an army of “highly skilled volunteers” who work on behalf of Buttigieg. A training session that took place a few months ago focused specifically on convincing undecided voters to choose Mayor Pete.

“We are really well positioned to capture the momentum and sprint through the finish,” said a top official.

In two new New Hampshire polls, Buttigieg extracts steam from his pre-caucus levels.

A study by Emerson University shows that Sanders was 31 percent, a decrease of only one point since February 3. But Buttigieg rose to 21 percent in the same period, an increase of 9 points.

A survey by Suffolk University shows extra traction: Sanders scored 25 percent, while Buttigieg won eight and earned 19 percent support.

In conversations during the three days immediately after the caucuses, voters, strategists and campaign surrogates pointed to the increased emphasis and importance of the role of the first-in-the-primary primary – and relatively procedural ease – in the nomination process.

“For some reason they have a little trouble counting votes in Iowa,” said Sanders, whose campaign may have been most annoyed by the messy results, during a meeting in Milford for the State of the Union on Tuesday evening. “But I am confident that I know that here in New Hampshire you can count your votes on Election Night.”

Former vice president Joe Biden finished in fourth place with 97 percent of the counted areas, saying he “bumped an abdomen.” And the polls in New Hampshire show that Warren, who outperformed the former VP in Iowa, but far behind Sanders, lagged her neighboring state for months. This dynamic offers a unique opening for Buttigieg: he enjoys a comparable base from older voters like Biden, while he also uses the power of Warren with university-educated segments of the electorate. With this in mind, the mayor has spent several weeks contrasting with all three.

Current poll here suggests an improvement in Montem for Buttigieg: in the latest WBZ / Boston Globe / Suffolk University tracking poll, the former mayor narrows the Sanders gap and earns 19 percent of support for the senator’s 25 percent. On average, Sanders still has a comfortable lead, with 25.6 percent over the 15 from Buttigieg.

Other studies suggest that about half of New Hampshire voters are still undecided.

The Buttigieg state team sees this as an opening. And in the immediate aftermath of the chaos of Iowa, there are first signs that this strategy is gaining strength. He was back in the state on Thursday and organized an event with veterans in the Merrimack American Legion.

“When this all started, I was a Biden supporter, mainly because he was the best option to beat Trump,” said Chase Denamur, a 33-year-old voter from Litchfield, who now supports Buttigieg. “As it continues, I have lost a little faith in that.”

