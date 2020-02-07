Pete Buttigieg has a razor-thin lead over Bernie Sanders in Iowa. 100% of the districts report

WASHINGTON – The chairman of the National Democratic Committee on Thursday called for a “return” to the results of the Iowa Caucuses, saying it was necessary to ensure “public confidence” after three days of technical problems and delays.

“Enough is enough,” party leader Tom Perez wrote on Twitter.

After the Iowa Democratic Party released new results late Thursday evening in South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

However, there is evidence that the party has not tabulated some of its results, including those that were released late Thursday and that the party reported as complete.

The Associated Press cannot determine a winner.

<noscript><iframe class="iframe-shortcode" src="https://abcnews.go.com/widgets/stateresults?stateAbbrev=ia&padding=false&parties=democrats&button=false" data-height-small="428" data-height-medium="428" data-height-large="428"></noscript>

The State party apologized for technical glitches with an app that slowed reporting on Monday’s results and spent the week reviewing the results. However, it was unclear whether the party intended to follow the national leader’s instruction to re-evaluate these results. This would likely result in government officials having to review the caucus math worksheets completed at more than 1,600 caucus locations to ensure that the calculations were done correctly and correctly, consistent with the reported results.

Troy Price, chair of Iowa, said in a statement on Thursday that he would only reclassify if a campaign called for it.

The caucus crisis was an embarrassing turn after Democrats campaigned for Iowa for months to gain clarity in a messed up 2020 field. Instead, the Caucus Day ended after seven rounds of discussion, nearly $ 1 billion across the country, and a year of political jockeys with no winners and no official results.

Sanders camped in New Hampshire and described the management of the Caucuses by the Iowa Democratic Party as “crap” who was “extremely unfair” to the candidates and their supporters.

“We have had enough of Iowa,” he said later Thursday in a CNN town hall. “I think we should move to New Hampshire.”

Iowa was the first competition in a peak season that spanned all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and ended at the July convention.

As first reported by the New York Times, numerous counties reported results that contained errors or were inconsistent with party rules. For example, the AP confirmed that dozens of counties had more final votes than first votes, which is not possible under party rules. In other areas, viable candidates lost votes from the first vote to the final, which is also inconsistent with party rules.

Some counties made obvious mistakes in assigning state delegate equivalents to candidates. A handful of districts awarded more state delegate equivalents than available. Some others did not all win awards.

The problem started with an app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to tabulate the results of the competition. The app was introduced shortly before the start of caucussing and was not rigorously tested.

The problems worsened when the phone lines blocked the results and many callers were put on hold for hours to report the results. Party officials said the backlog was exacerbated by calls from people across the country who had accessed the number and intended to disrupt the process.

“There was a moment during the night when it became clear,” Oh, the phone number was only available to the whole country, “said Iowa State auditor Rob Sand, who took calls for the party.” It was a pretty good one big problem.”

President Donald Trump enjoyed the democratic turmoil.

“The Democrats cannot count a few simple votes and still want to take over your health care system,” Trump said at an event in the White House on Thursday that he was acquitted for his impeachment. “Remember – no, remember.”

The chaos in reporting appears to highlight the impact of the Iowa election, which typically rewards the winners with a boost of momentum that feeds into subsequent key competitions. But without a winner being determined, the Democrats quickly focused on New Hampshire, which hosts the next election competition on Tuesday.

Buttigieg and Sanders will emerge from Iowa’s meetings with most delegates to the party’s national convention, regardless of which one ultimately wins the competition. They each won at least 11 national delegates, of which a handful are still to be awarded, according to the number of AP delegates. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren won at least five delegates, while former Vice President Joe Biden won at least two and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar won at least one.

Iowa will honor 41 promised delegates to the Democratic National Convention this summer. 11 delegates still have to be awarded, as the State party determines the final results of the Caucuses.

Candidates must win a majority of the promised delegates to the party’s national assembly in order to win the Democratic nomination for the president at the first vote. This year there are 1,191 confirmed delegates.

The two leaders of Iowa, Buttigieg and Sanders, are 40 years old and have a conflicting ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been an advanced powerhouse for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former community official, represents the moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to win the primary presidential delegate.

Sanders narrowly lost the Iowa rallies to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and urged the party to make changes to the process this year, including the publication of three different sets of results: a list of candidate support at the start of the rally, whose level of support thereafter is less than 15% support must make a second choice and the number of equivalents of state delegates each candidate receives. The AP determines a winner based on the state delegate.

Given the close race, former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile said the party had to “fix this” so that the potential candidate was not burdened with questions of legitimacy.

“It’s a combination of embarrassment and lack of preparation for the various glitches that can occur when you try to do something new and different,” she said.

Party activist John Deeth, who organized the rallies in Iowa’s most democratic district, Johnson, welcomed a reorientation and would help if needed.

“It makes sense to go through everything again and do it right,” he said.

Deeth said he believes the review would reveal some data entry errors, as well as some miscalculation and rounding errors in the delegation in each district. Volunteers who run the area did their best, but probably made a few minor mistakes.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.