Pete Buttigieg closes the New Hampshire campaign before the primaries

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg spent the whole day in New Hampshire on Monday courting undecided voters and telling them why he should be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.

Buttigieg’s campaign was full of energy and enthusiasm as crowds gathered in town halls and gatherings to see him and get an idea of ​​what candidate he was.

A new poll by CNN and the University of New Hampshire shows that half of New Hampshire’s primary voters are undecided. These are the voters Buttigieg tries to convince him that he is the right person for the job.

John Emerson, a New Hampshire voter, said that although he is an undecided voter, he is intrigued by Buttigieg.

“I’m pretty sure I’ll vote for him – I just wanted to hear him speak,” said Emerson.

The polls in New Hampshire open on Tuesday at 12 noon, and many of the candidates spent the final moments before the primaries speaking to voters.

“As we literally enter the last hours of the New Hampshire primaries after fighting in this state for a year, I was amazed at how seriously you take the responsibility, the thumb on the scales that goes with it, to be a New Hampshire voter. Buttigieg said.

Not many people knew who Buttigieg was a year ago, but the former mayor of South Bend has picked up a lot of speed in New Hampshire.

A poll published by CNN found that the mayor in New Hampshire with 22% of the votes was behind Bernie Sanders with 29%.

Many say that Buttigieg’s wave is not a surprise.

“I think what happened in the Iowa Caucuses because he had such a big show that people’s eyes are really open and they really take a close look at this candidate,” said Massachusetts-based Martha Quiek, which Buttigieg supports.

President Donald Trump also campaigned for reelection in Manchester on Monday – right across the street from where Buttigieg held his last rally of the night in Exeter.

Barrack Obama won New Hamsphire in 2008 and 2012, but President Trump won the granite state in 2016.