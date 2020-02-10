Pete Buttigieg closes his last Town Hall Sunday in New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. – Hundreds of followers gathered at Londonderry Middle School to hear the former Mayor of South Bend give his last town hall to the night.

Buttigieg is slowly gaining ground in New Hampshire ahead of first in the nation’s area code on Tuesday,

Buttigieg had a day of campaign events and was making its way through the granite state when he made his last call to voters on Sunday.

“Remember that the Senate was the jury last week, we are now the jury, and the final verdict is up to us. That’s what it means to be a voter in 2020, and it starts in New Hampshire,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg’s supporters traveled both from the street and across national borders to hear him speak in the last town hall of the day.

“We really want the values ​​that matter to us to return to the United States, the White House. So Mayor Pete has what it takes, ”said Londonderry voters Natasha Bolton.

“My partner and I actually drove here from Philadelphia last Wednesday so we could be part of the New Hampshire elementary school. We’re 100 percent there for Pete, ”said Tim Matheney, the voter in Philadelphia.

“I’m traveling with a group of friends from Indianapolis because we’re big fans of Pete,” said Benny Bizzoco, an Indiana voter. “Pete is being talked about more and more and I think he will go a long way.”

The former mayor did an impressive run in Iowa, with new results that took him to the top with most delegates on Sunday.

Buttigieg hopes to continue to New Hampshire.

“We have to do it right, that’s our shot, our only shot,” said Buttigieg.

Buttigieg will continue his tour of the state on Monday, stopping at Plymouth State University, Milford and Exeter.