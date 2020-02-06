Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are in a close race for first place in Iowa

By Eric Bradner and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

(CNN) – Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are in a close race for first place as Iowa continued to report on the latest results of its Democratic Presidential Conference early Thursday morning.

97% of Iowa counties reported that the former mayor remained the leader of the race, with 26.2% of state delegates. At 26.1%, it is close behind Sanders.

They are followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 18.2%, former Vice President Joe Biden with 15.8% and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 12.2%.

Troy Price, leader of the Iowa Democratic Party, told government officials when they called on Wednesday evening that full results are expected by Thursday morning.

The democratic presidential race has moved to New Hampshire, with the entire field of 2020 contenders covering the state before its area code on Tuesday. Eight candidates will take part in the CNN town halls on Wednesday and Thursday. And the leading fighters will meet for a debate on Friday.

But in Iowa, they still count after technical problems with the app that reported the results caused a total failure in the Caucus Night.

A person called told CNN that Price Shadow had defended the company that created the failed app. He said Shadow made a full proposal – Microsoft and others didn’t. Iowa chose Shadow after Nevada had already signed a contract with the company.

Price promised an independent review of the counting controversy, said a person familiar with the call, and was defended by the Iowa union leaders when the call was made.

Price said the backup phone lines had crashed because internet trolls got the number and flooded the lines Monday night.

There were no calls to resign, one person said on the call, with more people apologizing than outrage.

Despite the publication of the results, the Iowa Democratic Party continued to have problems reporting the data. After a series of results were released on Wednesday afternoon, the group tweeted: “The last series of results will be slightly corrected and we will temporarily release an update.”

The numbers were updated quickly, but the party was ridiculed on social media for having to correct data two days after the gatherings.

The high result should inspire Buttigieg, who needs another strong result in New Hampshire to fix the biggest weakness of his campaign: lack of support from non-white voters, who make up a much larger proportion of voters than the Race Shifts in the third and fourth state, Nevada and South Carolina.

Buttigieg emotionally reflected his success in Iowa on Tuesday as the first top gay candidate in a major political party.

“This confirms that somewhere in a church a child wonders whether it belongs or whether it belongs or whether it belongs to their own family. If you believe in yourself and your country, there is a lot that supports that belief,” he said.

They will also help Sanders, who is the leading progressive candidate in the race with Warren, and compete with Biden for support from Latinos and African Americans.

In the meantime, Biden admitted that Iowa had not turned out as he hoped. The national leader dropped to fourth place.

“We got a blow in Iowa,” said Biden on Wednesday morning in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and vowed “to fight for this nomination.”

At his first events in New Hampshire, Biden, who had previously ignored his democratic rivals and focused on President Donald Trump, acted more aggressively against his democratic opponents – particularly Sanders, whom he criticized for his positions in health care and weapons control on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he proposed Sanders to hurt Democrats in the general election.

“Every democrat must carry the label that Senator Sanders chose for himself,” Biden described the Vermont senator as a democratic socialist.

The candidates will have a national audience at CNN on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The five leaders from Iowa, along with entrepreneur Andrew Yang, billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, will be attending one-hour New Hampshire town halls.

From 8 p.m. ET, Biden, Warren, Yang and Steyer should appear on Wednesday evening. Then Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Patrick are awake on Thursday night.

On Friday, candidates will participate in another debate hosted by WMUR, ABC News and Apple News. And on Tuesday New Hampshire votes.

This story has been updated with new results released by the Iowa Democratic Party.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.