Perth Wildcats uses Sydney Kings’ injury blow to secure the playoffs

Wildcat star Bryce Cotton admitted that the Kings “got the best out of the match”.

“You played a damn good game in Sydney, but we did a great job,” said Cotton. “Injuries are part of the game and you have to do the best to survive the storm, but adversity gets the best out of us.”

Bogut’s injury was a big disappointment for fans, who were looking forward to the duel with his former NBA colleague Plumlee in the centers, who now have to wait until the play-offs.

Sydney had attempted to repair his broken lineup with the surprising return of Kevin Lisch, who has been out for a serious ankle injury since December.

The Wildcats knew they were able to beat the team that had won Sydney twice this season.

Despite the Kings’ zeal to ensure that they are the first NBL team to remain at the top of the leaderboard from start to finish, the Wildcats entered the field to improve their play-off position and set their own record in consecutive Play-offs extend performances to 34 years in a row.

After a slow start from the Wildcats, the Perth team managed to increase the pace and reached the first quarter from 31 to 27.

At half-time, the Wildcats went 52-60 in the shed. At the end of the third quarter, the kings were really behind with a 73-89 lead over Perth.

The fans were sitting up in the arena when the kings brought them back at the end of the game and reduced the lead to just two before the wildcats hit three digits.

Boos from the crowd of Perth rained down on Jae’Sean Tate as he tried to push Sydney to victory – but without Bogut and Louzada, the task turned out to be too big.

Sydney is two points ahead of the Wildcats at the top of the leaderboard. Both teams have three games to go.

It was hard to ignore what mourning week the world of basketball had gone through. Before the game, the audience celebrated Kobe Bryant’s death with 24 seconds of applause when a video of the former Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was shown in the arena. Both were killed in a helicopter accident in LA along with seven others.

The game was particularly emotional for the main attraction of the wild cat, Plumlee, who had played against Bryant several times in the NBA.

“I mean, every time we played against each other, he was an incredible competitor,” said Plumlee. “He played harder than anyone, no matter what the score was. He’s just a real role model for all of us.”

