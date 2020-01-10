Perth Wildcats shoot down Illawarra Hawks

Loading...

Loading

“We have to stay true to who we are, we have shooters out here,” said Cotton after Perth had overcome their offensive struggles to complete the four-game road trip.

“We have shooters out here – sometimes the ball falls, sometimes not, but we have to be the players we are.”

Terrico White won 17 points, Nick Kay added a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) and former NBA center Miles Plumlee ended his NBL debut with six points, three rebounds and two blocks.

The result keeps the second-placed Perth in contact with the leader Sydney and ensures more distance to the top 4 aspirants, who are led by the form-fitting Cairns Taipans.

Todd Blanchfield led Illawarra with 26 points and eight rebounds, while Sunday Dech gained 15 points.

“I think it’s nice to take a few shots, but we all lost at the end of the day,” said Blanchfield after the bottom Hawks saw their season record drop to 5-16.

Norton and Cotton joined five three points to open a 27-17 lead in the opening quarter, before Perth opened the second section six times in a row to gain a 26-point lead.

Perth had scored eleven goals before Dech struck Illawarra for the first time when the home team reduced the lead to 54:36 at halftime.

The Hawks kept pace with visitors in the third quarter, before losing nine points in a row in the last minute to give themselves an outside chance and go into the fourth round at 73-60.