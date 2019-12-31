Perth late 2019 with victory over Mariners

Loading...

It was a class moment of the 37-year-old athlete who was not matched in the first half and continued in the second half.

"It was an impressive full match on his part," said Glory coach Tony Popovic.

"He is our leader. He shows the example and he shows his quality of course regularly. We are not surprised to see him, but you still appreciate these moments."

A few minutes after returning to the field, Glory jumped again, easily putting the ball back in position for James Meredith who would serve a cross kick in the area, where Joel Chianese was making his way to the second goal of the night.

But the real horror came in the 62nd minute when Jordan Murray, 24, slipped into defense, leaving Castro unmarked and dangerous.

The Spaniard slipped the ball to Bruno Fornaroli who scored an easy goal in front and extinguished any chance of a Mariners return for their vocal audience.

Alen Stajcic's men desperately scrambled throughout the second half and created several chances but couldn't find the polite to score a goal.

"I thought we were worth our place in the game and in the competition and we fought well. We just didn't have the quality," said Stajcic.

"We had enough possession, we just didn't have enough quality to unlock their defense and I thought that was the difference tonight."

The Mariners have been without consecutive wins since December 2017 and will face Wellington in a brief turnaround at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

It was the fourth consecutive win for Perth, placing them third on the A-League ladder.

Perth will have the goodbye on round 13 before playing in Adelaide on January 11.

AAP

