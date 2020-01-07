Personal flying cars can finally become reality with Aeronext in Japan

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – For decades, the flying car has distinguished itself as a vision for the ultimate consumer technology among nerds (well, along with the Iron Man jet package). Early versions never got far because they were dependent on large, picky, expensive, hybrid car-plus aircraft designs – the problem of folding wings inevitably needed. With the arrival of drone technology on the mass market and the decreasing costs and increasing capacity of batteries and electric motors, it was only a matter of time before a personal flying car – or at least a personal flying drone – would be possible. The Japanese drone start-up Aeronext is the latest to pursue this vision, with the announcement of the Flying Gondola here at CES 2020.

The flying gondola from Aeronext

The person-sized device uses a series of small rotors, such as most drones. But it also has the advantage of the company’s patented 4D Gravity technology. In a smart variant of the usual approach to putting drone cameras on a gimbal on the company’s drones (the main activity is producing stable drones for industrial and commercial applications), 4D Gravity puts the full drone load on an asset gimball system that is independent of the rotors and engines.

The company only shows a model here at CES, but the model has the gimbal. The founders showed me that when the drone engines are tilted (which is needed to steer most drone designs, change the speed or tackle windy conditions), the cockpit stays horizontal. At the very highest end, commercial designs such as those on which Bell boasts can depend on tilt motors and other expensive operating systems, but for a consumer-friendly product, Aeronext believes that the approach will be much more practical.

Your first flight must be at an amusement park

Of course, along with the technical challenge of building a drone with people, there are sufficient safety and regulatory barriers. The CMO from Aeronext told me she thought it would take about ten years before we saw Flying Gondolas in the wild, but in the meantime the company is going for controlled environments such as theme parks. It certainly sounds very nice to rustle through the air, even if it were just an amusement park ride. And drone designs are certainly safer and much easier to fly than traditional ultralights, but to make money, I assume they should have a number in the air right away. The trick will provide the thrill of aircraft racing without the danger of bumper cars in the air.

For now, the company hopes to license its 4D Gravity technology to drone makers in Japan, the US and elsewhere, and that they will pay up to 10 percent of the price of their drones for a smooth ride.

