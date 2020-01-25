Personal expenses for a party, says conservative leader Andrew Scheer

OTTAWA – Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says that he used party money to pay personal expenses, is an internal matter and he does not provide details.

Revelations that Scheer used conservative donors’ money to pay private school fees for his children came forward when he announced his decision to resign as a leader in December.

He took questions from reporters today for the first time since he made that choice, and said there are internal controls and balances on parties’ expenses and has nothing to add.

Scheer also said that a report he had commissioned about what went wrong for the party in the 2019 federal election is now partially irrelevant because much of it was about him.

Yet he says he plans to spend his next six months in the task of laying the foundation for making changes to the structure of the party so that the next leader can be well positioned to defeat the liberals.

Scheer met today in Ottawa with conservative MPs and senators to plan the strategy for the return of the lower house on Monday.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 25, 2020.

The Canadian press