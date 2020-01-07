Personal data is valuable. Give prizes to the people

Loading...

Nowadays, people feed the digital economy with huge data flows, but they have virtually no power to demand fair compensation. The companies that collect all that data have full control of the market and rake in billions of dollars without worrying about the value of privacy. We need a new market for price data, a market that can balance this unequal market and establish an economic value for data privacy.

We have already seen initial discussions about this idea, with various policymakers and researchers looking for models that would compensate people who share personal information. Such an idea, proposed by the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, would redistribute part of the profits that technology companies get from user data. Another, from Jaron Lanier and Glen Weyl from Microsoft, is considering the much-needed concept of “data dignity,” which provides for a union-like institution that negotiates the conditions for sharing data on behalf of end users. These approaches point to the much needed correction of imbalances in the digital economy. They offer valuable provocations, but ultimately we need a more detailed market design that specifies how data value is assessed, secured and traded.

Olaf Groth is CEO of Cambrian Futures and Cambrian Designs, co-author of Solomon’s Code: Humanity in a World of Thinking Machines (2018), professor of practice at the Hult International Business School and member of a professional faculty at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business . Tobias Straube is an associate partner for analysis at Cambrian Futures and VP of operations at Cambrian Designs. Dan Zehr is editor-in-chief at Cambrian Futures and senior communications consultant at Cambrian Designs.

More than anything, an effective data market needs a mechanism that takes into account the privacy sensitivities of individual users, which are rooted in personal experience, identity and specific context. The value of a piece of data changes dynamically based on a person’s life situation and how that bit of data is combined with other data points to provide insight. Location data alone may not be much for someone walking through Manhattan, but adding their purchases, earnings, and family history can make that GPS data valuable to targeted advertisers. Some data can be cheap and ubiquitous, some are more valuable and worth negotiating. Some can be so valuable that users withhold them completely, such as sensitive health data or details about their children. But if we have learned something from the accumulation of data breaches and disturbing revelations about privacy violations, it is that we will not reach the next phase of digital growth without greater confidence. That trust must come from the ability of people to safeguard their privacy. Every true economic value of data requires more user control over data sharing and a higher degree of data scarcity – scarcity caused by limitations on the non-transparent and uncontrolled proliferation of data transactions. To achieve these objectives and, by extension, to build a fair and effective market for risk data, four structural elements are needed: personalized data management; the allocation of data ownership; a transaction infrastructure; and dynamic data prices.

Personalized data management is beginning to strike a balance between the power between buyers and sellers of data by managing personal information and privacy in digital interactions. This requires a fundamental shift in who defines the terms and conditions of such interactions. Today, data management and privacy controls are offered in the form of boring pieces or one-size-fits-all solutions. While privacy settings in operating systems, browsers, apps, and other digital services offer users some protection and customization, digital service providers still define the scope of those controls. It has become so bad that it now takes around 900 pages and 34 hours to read the terms and conditions of popular apps on an average smartphone. Nine out of every 10 users agree to online terms and conditions without reading them. Other privacy services give users more control, but with general solutions that prevent them from inherently subjective and personal privacy preferences. As Michael Borrus, a general partner at XSeed Capital, told us, there is no general solution for individual privacy management. In order for a data market to succeed, individual data makers (companies or consumers) therefore need tools to determine their own privacy conditions. These tools must be able to insert unique identification data into all types of personal data, which can track different types of data for different applications and in real time, and must negotiate conditions regarding use by external companies.

We must turn the table and immediately force and encourage digital service providers to accept the user’s privacy policy, not the other way around. A “Personalized Privacy Charter” could provide a main privacy management control panel and begin to determine the degree of scarcity for different types of data in different combinations, while these data sets are also protected against seizure and litigation before being traded. Such a charter, in combination with the technical and legal tools described below, will begin to create scarcity for any type of data – whether passive or active – and provides a necessary condition for negotiating the value of the data.

Of course nobody can sell data if they cannot first establish their data ownership. The most common way to protect the ownership of personal data is copyright protection, which offers the owner a bundle of exclusive rights to an original work for the duration of copyright. However, copyright does not cover certain simple facts, such as a person’s GPS location, which limits the ability to protect data and create scarcity. Although some recent US case law treats data like any other property and provides a basis for protecting someone’s property, a robust market would require a more effective, modern way.

