Persona 5: Scramble releases a new trailer for The Wolf, which you can see here

Atlus’ upcoming Persona title, Persona 5: Scramble, is nearing the release date for PS4 and Nintendo Switch users in Japan. and to celebrate, the company released another trailer for the highly anticipated game!

The new trailer focuses on the newest member of the Phantom Thieves – Zenkichi Hasegawa. His code name is Wolf, and judging by the trailer, he’s no joke! This is the latest trailer for P5: Scramble. So if you are looking forward to picking up on this title, I recommend checking it out!

Check out the brand new Persona 5: Scramble down trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IjnzAxqRqE [/ embed]

In similar news, Atlus has released a new movie for the upcoming Persona 5 Person Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is the latest Persona game to be released and is currently only planned for Japan. However, Persona 5 Royal made it to the west, so anything is possible. Still, Scramble’s opening film is epic. It is based on the original title Persona 5 and gives the already stylish game a new flair! Learn more about Persona 5: Scramble here!

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is expected to be released on February 20 in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Are you looking forward to the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube