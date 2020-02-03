Person shot dead by police officer outside of Mayfair Mall was 17 years old

WAUWATOSA – The Milwaukee police announced on Monday, February 3, that the person who was shot dead in the officer involved shooting at Mayfair Mall on Sunday is a 17-year-old man from Milwaukee. Officials say neither the identity of the deceased nor the identity of the officer will be disclosed at this time, as the investigation is ongoing. The Milwaukee Police Department is the leading investigative body in this incident.

On Sunday, Wauwatosa police responded to the mall after security had reported about 10 people causing a malfunction. Officers responded and at least one witness indicated that one of the people involved in the outage was armed with a gun.

The police found a group outside the mall and at least four people ran when they saw officers. One of those four people agreed with the description of the individual allegedly armed.

Officers chased on foot and an officer shot at one person before officers tried to take life-saving measures. Wauwatosa fire brigade officers took the victim to the hospital, where the victim, described by Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber as a man, was pronounced dead around 6:30 pm.

The Milwaukee Police Department, together with members of the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), assisted the Wauwatosa police in this matter.

The officers involved in this incident were placed on leave per policy.

This is a story in development.

43,064000

-88.044722

.