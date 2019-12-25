Person killed in Edmonton Christmas Day shootout: Police – Edmonton

Loading...

Published on December 25, 2019

A man was killed after gunfire was fired in Edmonton on Christmas Day, police say.

The officers found the victim in front of a residential building on 117 Street and 107 Avenue on Wednesday at 7:20 a.m.

According to police, paramedics treated the victim locally, but he died shortly afterwards. You couldn't confirm his age.

Edmonton police are investigating it as a suspicious death.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who has witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to call the police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

