Person killed in Edmonton Christmas Day shootout: Police – Edmonton

Published on December 25, 2019 at 1:57 p.m.
A man was killed after gunfire was fired in Edmonton on Christmas Day, police say.
The officers found the victim in front of a residential building on 117 Street and 107 Avenue on Wednesday at 7:20 a.m.
According to police, paramedics treated the victim locally, but he died shortly afterwards. You couldn't confirm his age.
Edmonton police are investigating it as a suspicious death.
Detectives want to speak to anyone who has witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to call the police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
