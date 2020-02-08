Person hit by MBTA bus near Quincy Center Station

One person who was hit by an MBTA bus on Saturday afternoon was the woman who was driving the bus, sources told WCVB and The Patriot Ledger. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Quincy Center MBTA station. Sources told Peter Eliopoulos of NewsCenter 5 that the bus driver, a woman, is the victim and that transit police told them it was an accident. Officials say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a bus on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Quincy Center MBTA station. Meanwhile, an eyewitness at the scene who did not want to be identified, a reporter from Patriot Ledger told me that a bus seemed to roll over the driver. A pair of black sneakers and what appeared to be a wallet and some possessions were scattered on the sidewalk in front of the bus. The bus also hit a car in the parking lot. Video shot by a NewsCenter 5 crew showed an MBTA bus surrounded by police tape and at least 20 evidence markers on the scene. The bus showed Route 222 on the display board. Route 222 travels between East Weymouth and Quincy Center. MBTA transit police closed the area around noon and has not yet confirmed any details about the incident. The police have told Eliopoulos that the Quincy Center bus station is closed, but the red scheduled service at the MBTA station has not been affected by the incident. It is unclear how long the bus station in Quincy Center will remain closed.

