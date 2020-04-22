Person arrested after two people critically damage in Vancouver assault

Male arrested right after two people significantly harm in Vancouver assault – News 1130

by Jonathan Szekeres

Posted Apr 22, 2020 7:00 pm PDT

File – The Vancouver Law enforcement Section. (Lasia Kretzel, News 1130 Picture)

Summary

Two individuals have been very seriously hurt immediately after an assault in Vancouver

A 40-year-outdated gentleman was arrested and is in custody facing rates of assault and impaired driving

VANCOUVER (Information 1130) — A guy has been arrested, and two people have been still left with really serious accidents after an assault in Vancouver Wednesday evening.

When Vancouver Law enforcement are not releasing many details but, officers validate they had been named out to an assault-in-development in the vicinity of East Broadway and St. George Street about 7 p.m.

Law enforcement say the two individuals had been rushed to healthcare facility and have considering that been launched.

A 40-year-outdated man from Vancouver was arrested and is nonetheless in custody. Police say he may encounter rates of assault and impaired driving.

Some listeners informed News 1130 they believed two men and women experienced been struck by a car that evening.

