Perry Pearn out as head coach of the Canadian women's hockey team

CALGARY – Perry Pearn is fired as head coach of the Canadian women’s hockey team, less than three months before the start of the world championship.

The 68-year-old from Stettler, Alta., Went behind the bank of Canada 10-7, as he was named head coach prior to the 2018-19 season.

“We made a difficult decision to release Perry Pearn from his coaching duties,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of national teams at Hockey Canada, in a statement to The Canadian Press on Thursday.

“With immediate effect, associate coach Troy Ryan will take over that role. With where we are now, we believe that Troy is best suited for our team.”

Canada was upset by host Finland in the semi-final of the 2019 world championship and did not play for the first time in the history of the gold tournament in the United States.

Canadian women beat Russia for bronze.

Canada is 2-2 this season against the ruling world and Olympic champion Americans.

Hockey Canada made Ryan the head coach and Pearn his assistant in a few November exhibition games against the US, which won Canada 4-1 and 5-2 in Pennsylvania.

Pearn resumed coaching tasks for the first two games of December of a five-game Rivalry Series against the US Canada lost 4-1 in Hartford, Conn. And 2-1 in Moncton. The remaining games take place on February 3 in Victoria, February 5 in Vancouver and February 8 in Anaheim, California.

Pearn, a former 21-year NHL assistant coach with multiple teams, joined the women’s coaching staff just before the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang as Laura Schuler’s assistant.

He became head coach of the team later that year. Ryan, from Spryfield, N.S., has been the assistant coach of the national women’s team since 2016.

Canada organizes March 31 to April 10 the world championship for ladies in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

The Americans have won eight of the last 10 world titles, including five times gold.

Canada last won a world championship in 2012.