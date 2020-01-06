Perry feels the weight of a nation before the World Cup

Loading...

The Australian campaign against India begins in Sydney on February 21. However, the Australians want to crown the final on March 8, International Women’s Day, at the MCG.

Tournament organizers hope to pack the stadium for the game to break the world record for the most popular standalone sporting event for women. However, such a high goal almost certainly depends on the Aussies’ qualifying.

Perry has been heavily marketed for a long time, although things have increased a bit in recent weeks. You and several teammates ran a Commonwealth Bank television ad that is a remake of the classic “C’mon Aussie C’mon” campaign of the 1970s and 1970s and 80s.

Former cross-code champion Perry said she feels the responsibility associated with the national women’s side’s attention.

“I can’t think of any more exciting events related to women’s cricket that I’ve seen in the past decade,” she said on Monday.

“I think we were successful and played really great cricket, especially in the past 24 months, so that’s the next challenge for us.

“Given the quality of the opposition … it will be really difficult for us to be successful. But I think that’s absolutely all you want for a World Cup.

“I assume you always feel responsibility because it is a sport that is constantly evolving at the moment, and I think we want to capture people’s imaginations and make it really entertaining and do something that they adapt to and that want to see them.

“And part of it is making a story and being successful. At the same time, I think that the way the team portrays, whether they win or lose, is just as important, and how we deal with the community . ” and … younger players and things like that. So as if only positive things come out of it, but I think it will definitely be a big challenge for us. “

Perry advises his Victorian teammates on Junction Oval.Credit:AAP

Perry’s Victorian debut follows her move from Sydney to Melbourne to be with husband and rugby union player Matt Toomua.

She still has to confirm whether she will play with the Sixers next season or join one of the two WBBL clubs in Melbourne.

“I didn’t really think about going there. It would only depend on personal circumstances if I kept going,” said Perry.

Tuesday’s game also marks the cricket comeback of Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux, who missed the end of the WBBL season when she was dealing with mental health issues.

Despite the smoky conditions in Melbourne on Monday, Victorian players trained outside, although air quality continues to be monitored by official agencies.

