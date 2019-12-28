Perron scores in OT, Blues beat Jets 5-4 – Winnipeg

Loading...

WINNIPEG – Tyler Bozak says the seven-game winning streak brings even more confidence to the St. Louis Blues with an extra-time win.

David Perron scored 3:14 in overtime and Bozak had two goals when the blues came 5-4 on Friday through the Winnipeg Jets.

"We have to get better, but it gives us confidence to continue playing well," said Bozak of the seven league wins, including six in regular time.

"A lot of games were tight games, so finding ways to win them is huge."

Perron took advantage of a giveaway from Winnipeg striker Mark Scheifele and won alone against Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck, who scored a deco and backhand shot for the 16th goal of the season. He also had support.

"There are a lot of things that come to mind," said Perron of his demolition plans. "Maybe a five-hole shot, maybe a regular shot a little further back, and then I tend to play a bit on the backhand and try to freeze it and go in the back and it worked."

Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and assists and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues (25-8-6). Jaden Schwartz contributed three assists and Brayden Schenn brought in two helpers.

Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots for St. Louis, which hosts the Jets on Sunday.

Kyle Connor scored twice and Gabriel Bourque and Blake Wheeler each had a goal for the Jets (21-14-3). Patrik Laine collected two templates.

Hellebuyck parried 30 times for Winnipeg, who had lost four times in the last five games (1-3-1).

"We never made it. We continued to fight back. It was a good fight, ”said Connor. "It's a shame we're at the wrong end, but I think we can learn a lot from it when we go into the next game."

Drawn with Hellebuyck for an additional attacker, Wheeler tied the game 4: 4 with 1:14 in the third period after Nikolaj Ehlers sent a pass behind the net forward to the captain.

"Just one of those games," said Wheeler. “Good work by everyone who stays with it. I thought we had a lot of really good players tonight. Came too short. "

The game was 1-1 after the first half and the blues led 3-2 after two.

Faulk scored a goal on the first shot of his team and shot 1:10 directly at Hellebuyck.

Bourque linked it to 46 seconds remaining in the first second after a long ricochet he had fired from the center of the left circle.

Winnipeg overtook the blues 12: 5 in the opening phase.

Pietrangelo broke the draw at 5:30 a.m. in the middle frame, but Connor made it 2-2 at 9:37 a.m. as he put the puck over Binnington's left shoulder.

Bozak won back the St. Louis lead with a power play goal at 4:08 p.m.

Connor made it 3-3 on the third at 3:12 when he knocked in a loose puck in the crease after Scheifele hit the post. He and Scheifele share the lead with 17 each.

Bozak scored his second goal in the top corner after Hellebuyck at 5:10 a.m.

Pietrangelo got one assist and gave the defender 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his last nine games.

Scheifele has scored 16 points in his last 11 games, including eight goals.

"We have to be better defensively," said blue coach Craig Berube. "I thought some of the (Winnipeg) goals were just glitches that we don't normally do, and we can do better. Again, they're a good team and we'll be challenged on Sunday."

Schwartz and Perron, who also had an assist, extended their points to five games each. Schwartz has two goals and seven assists during this time, while Perron has four goals and five assists.

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 27, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

