It is perhaps the best known and most worrying of climate feedback loops: as the planet warms up, permafrost – landscapes of frozen ground and rock – is beginning to thaw. And if so, microbes use organic material, releasing CO2 and methane into the atmosphere, leading to more warming, more defrosting and even more carbon emissions.

But here’s something you’ve probably never heard of, and it’s something that even the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change hasn’t really thought about: thermo-crack. That is the country that is destroyed when permafrost thaws quickly. As the ice that holds the ground together disappears, hills are collapsing and huge zinc holes are opening. Climate scientists have gradually thawed permafrost in their models – changes that run centimeters deep for decades or centuries. But abrupt permafrost thaw occurs on the meter scale for months or years. This shocks the surrounding landscape, potentially emitting even more carbon than if it were thawed at a slower pace.

Today researchers in the journal Nature Geoscience claim that, without taking abrupt thaws into account, we underestimate the impact of permafrost thaw by 50 percent. “The amount of carbon released from that very small amount of abrupt thaw in the landscape, that small area, is still large enough to double the climate impact and permafrost carbon feedback,” said researcher author Merritt Turetsky of the University of Guelph and University of Colorado Boulder.

Less than 20 percent of the northern permafrost country is sensitive to this type of rapid thaw. Some permafrost is just frozen rock, or even sand. But the species we are concerned about contains a lot of water. “Where permafrost is usually lake sediment or organic soil, the type of earth material that can hold a lot of water, these are just sponges in the landscape,” says Turetsky. “When you are thawed, we see really dynamic and fast changes.”

This is because frozen water takes up more space than liquid water. When permafrost thaws, it loses a good amount of its volume. Think of it as thawing ice cubes made of water and mud: when you defrost the drawer, the green will sink to the bottom and sink. “That’s exactly what happens in these ecosystems when the permafrost contains a lot of ice and it thaws,” says Turetsky. “Whatever was on the surface just drops all the way down. So you get these pits on the land, sometimes meters deep. It is just like zinc holes that are developing in the country. “

“Basically we take terra firm and make it terra soupy,” adds Turetsky.

As the earth turns into soup, the landscape begins to scar. The process is so fast and so violent, says Turetsky, that sometimes when she returns to a site she is monitoring to check her temperature and methane sensors, she will discover that they have disappeared. “When you return, it is a lake and there is three meters of water on the surface. You should probably say goodbye to your equipment, “she says.

When these countries thaw, they play host to a number of processes. As ice becomes liquid water, trees flood and die. In this way, more light reaches the ground, further accelerating defrosting. This is in contrast to gradual thaw, when the plant community remains largely the same as the ice thaws. Thawed soil on the surface becomes thicker and thicker, but does not collapse catastrophically.

Photo: David Olefeldt. [TagsToTranslate] Climate change