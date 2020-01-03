Period & # 39; open enrollment online NCSD open until & # 39; January 24

Loading...

Ashley Smith holds the phone of his daughter, Pasleigh Smith, then that & # 39; it discusses video with his father Derek Smith prior to his first day of kindergarten Tuesday, September 3rd at the Verda James School. Pasleigh holds a "dad doll" from his father, who was deployed to the Middle East with the National Guard. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – The school district Natrona County offers parents and guardians the opportunity to & # 39; enroll their children in the & # 39; & # 39 school that they think best.

Registration open online for the 2020-2021 school year started on January 2 and will remain open until January 24.

"The NCSD believes that no single style of education meets the needs of all children," says the school district. "L & # 39; open enrollment gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their children."

The article continues below …

The following school levels can select their preferred schools:

incoming kindergartens

students entering college

students entering high school

students looking to change schools

any new student in the neighborhood

"When you choose a school that best fits your child, we encourage you to search for schools before making your choice," adds the school district. "Family NCSD guide provides detailed information about each school. In addition, open house dates have been scheduled. "

The district encourages parents and guardians to consult the following links for more information on registering their children: