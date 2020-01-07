Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – The legend of “Jeopardy!” Ken Jennings previously said that a clash with James Holzhauer would be “overwhelming.”

Tuesday evening, in an event “Jeopardy!” With Olympic proportions, Jennings succeeded. And it was a highlight of the game, Jennings beating Holzhauer by only $ 200.

But it was only the first game of “Jeopardy!” The greatest of all time “- a series that Alex Trebek called” the biggest “Jeopardy!” All time. “

To claim the million dollar prize and be declared “the greatest of all time”, a competitor must be the first player to win three games.

But Jennings got off to a very good start.

Tuesday night’s game, which also featured Brad Rutter – the competitor “Jeopardy!” The highest paid ever – was a takeover for Jennings, who has a history of losing to Rutter.

“Often a Bradsmaid, never a Brad,” Jennings previously told the New York Post.

The hour-long match (two regular “Jeopardy!” Games) included high bets and quick thinking – how do the three contestants discover these puns so quickly? And somehow, even under all the pressure, the candidates still found the time of mind.

James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter participate in the ABC “Jeopardy! The greatest of all time, ”which was presented on Tuesday January 7, 2019.ABC

Tuesday evening, the first of two “Jeopardy!” Games tested the candidates on their knowledge of everything from national parks to musical instruments to Shakespeare. Jennings, who was a graduate of Brigham Young University and a software engineer in Salt Lake City when he had his 74-game winning streak in 2004, ended up landing on a hive condition clue: “Here’s a view of this Utah National Park through one of the sandstone features for which it is named. “

He got it right. The answer? “Arches.”

It’s been 15 years since Jennings had their big race on “Jeopardy!” And the candidate expressed his appreciation for the match on Tuesday evening.

“I feel very comfortable when I go out here. It’s just a pleasure to pick up the buzzer, to see the set, to hear your voice – it’s really a kind of nostalgic and funny rush, “he told Trebek. “I feel like I’m back home.”

Thanks to a big bet on a question from the Daily Double and the ramp-up with the buzzer, Jennings ended up entering the final round of Jeopardy with a substantial advance to $ 33,200 – Holzhauer had $ 16,600 and Rutter was in third place with $ 5,200.

Jeopardy’s final question: “Calvin Coolidge” silent “was inaugurated in 1925 on a Bible open to this first line of six words of the Gospel, according to John.

The three candidates understood correctly – “At the beginning, that was the word” – and made big bets to increase their scores.

Jennings led the way with $ 45,000, and Holzhauer and Rutter went all out to double their scores to $ 33,200 and $ 10,400.

And then it was time for match 2.

It wasn’t a good match for Rutter, who landed on two of the game’s three daily doubles and wagered (and lost) all of his money twice when he missed the questions. (In total, Rutter landed on four of the Daily Daily’s six questions on Tuesday evening. Jennings got the other two and answered both correctly).

In his usual way, Holzhauer went straight to the big questions and dominated the buzzer for much of this match. Entering the final round of Jeopardy, he had the lead with $ 15,000, with Jennings behind with $ 12,200 and Rutter behind with $ 10,000.

Jeopardy’s final question: “The name of this man was given to a comet that crashed into Jupiter in 1994; he is the only human whose remains rest on the moon. ”

The stakes being high, Rutter bet everything on this question. Taking the risk that he is, Holzhauer also bet all of his $ 15,000. Jennings was a little more conservative, betting $ 6,200 on her two game total.

But in the end, the first night was finally a confrontation between Jennings and Holzhauer, who both answered Jeopardy’s final question correctly: “Who is the shoemaker?”

This brought Holzhauer’s game total to $ 30,000 and Jennings’ total to $ 18,400. But once the first game totals were added, Jennings became the winner with $ 63,400, which slightly exceeded Holzhauer’s $ 63,200.

Not a disappointing start to a competition featuring the three best “Jeopardy!” Candidates of all time.