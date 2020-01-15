A controversial “Jeopardy”! A clue that was released Friday about the Church of the Nativity was supposed to be cut from the air, the producers said in a statement. Palestinian rights activists and advocacy groups called “Jeopardy!” to apologize after declaring that the Church of the Nativity is in Israel and not in the Palestinian Territories. Controversy erupted during the Friday night episode, which included the category “Where’s this church?” A $ 200 clue said, “Built in the 300s AD, the Church of the Nativity.” Candidate Katie Needle quickly entered, replying, “What is Palestine?” Alex Trebek replied, “No.” Competitor Jack McGuire then rang, answering, “What is Israel?” His answer was deemed correct. “Peril!” Producers released a statement on Monday about the controversial issue and attributed the incident to “human error,” TIME reported. Producers said the index was rejected due to the church’s complicated legal status and was replaced by another index. He was not supposed to be playing on the air. The exchange did not slow the pace of the series, but touched a sore spot with viewers familiar with the geography of the Middle East and political unrest. , built on the cave where Christians believe Jesus was born, is located in Bethlehem, a city in the Palestinian territories. Israel controls the territories through a network of military checkpoints and Jewish settlements, which are considered illegal by international law. Palestinians and their supporters quickly turned to social media to ask for an apology. James Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, expressed disdain for Twitter, calling the exchange “an outrage and an insult to history, to reality, to the thousands of oppressed Palestinians in Bethlehem.” Human rights group Code Pink even launched an online petition, calling for “Jeopardy!” “immediately apologize for the politically dangerous inaccuracy that occurred during your broadcast”.

A controversial “Jeopardy”! A clue that aired on the Church of the Nativity on Friday was supposed to be cut from the air, the producers said in a statement.

Palestinian rights activists and advocacy groups called for “Jeopardy!” apologize after declaring that the Church of the Nativity is in Israel and not in the Palestinian Territories.

Controversy erupted during the Friday night episode, which included the category “Where’s this church?”

A $ 200 clue said, “Built in the 300s AD, the Church of the Nativity.”

Candidate Katie Needle quickly entered and replied, “What is Palestine?”

Host Alex Trebek replied “No”.

Competitor Jack McGuire then burst in, replying, “What is Israel?”

His response was found to be correct.

“Peril!” Producers released a statement on Monday about the controversial issue and attributed the incident to “human error,” TIME reported.

Producers said the clue was dropped due to the church’s complicated legal status and replaced with a different clue. He was not supposed to play on the air.

The exchange did not slow the pace of the show, but touched a sore spot with viewers familiar with the geography and political turmoil of the Middle East.

The church, built above the cave where Christians believe Jesus was born, is located in Bethlehem, a city in the Palestinian territories. Israel controls the territories through a network of military checkpoints and Jewish settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.

The Palestinians and their supporters quickly turned to social media to ask for an apology.

James Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, expressed disdain on Twitter, calling the exchange “indignation and insult to history, to reality, to the thousands of oppressed Palestinians in Bethlehem”.

Human rights group Code Pink even launched an online petition, calling for “Jeopardy!” “immediately apologize for the politically dangerous inaccuracy that occurred during your broadcast”.

.