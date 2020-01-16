The 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro. Samuel Axon

Mac users have found evidence of a new feature that will be available in a future version of macOS called “Pro Mode”. This feature temporarily removes restrictions that keep Macs running cool and quiet to increase short-term performance for demanding tasks that are common in professional workflows.

9to5Mac reports that users have found references to this “pro mode” in the beta version of macOS Catalina 10.15.3. This included text that describes the “Fan speed limit may be overridden” function and “Apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase.”

The evidence found in the beta seems to indicate that Pro mode would work like “do not disturb”: it would be an optional switch that automatically turns itself off after a certain amount of time by default.

While the first report in 9to5Mac indicated that there are indications that this feature is intended for the MacBook Pro, MacRumors claims to have received an anonymous tip that the Mac Pro will also be given a Pro mode option.

Not much is known about the rollout for Pro Mode, as Apple has not given any public statements. However, it is worth noting that Apple recently submitted a new MacBook model to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Apple recently redesigned the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display, a new thermal system, and a new (well, old, really) keyboard. Apple could plausibly work on making similar changes to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the company could continue to announce Pro mode until it is ready to speak to the public about the new hardware.

macOS Catalina 10.15.3 will be the next major feature release for the Mac operating system, but the update is still in the testing phase and it is unknown when the public release 10.15.3 will be released.

