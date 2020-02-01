Perfect weather helps Winterlude start a bang

Winterlude started Saturday with a smashing Saturday, when the good weather attracted thousands to old and new locations in the city center.

The new attractions were a hit along Sparks Street, full of partygoers who brought ice-cutting and other attractions.

Down on the market there were also crowds turning to take advantage of temperatures just below freezing.

Snowflake Village in neighboring Gatineau was also hopping.

And the ever-popular Skateway welcomed hundreds of visitors for an icy twist and perhaps a Beaver Tail.

Winterlude continues every weekend until Family Day, on Monday, February 17.

Robert and three-year-old Rumi Hay kept a close eye on the ice cutters on Sparks Street during Winterlude Saturday 1 February 2020.

Sparks Street was a lively place for Winterlude Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Sparks Street was a lively place for Winterlude Saturday February 1, 2020. The team from France and Poland worked on their ice sculpture entitled Last Call.

Sparks Street was a lively place for Winterlude Saturday, February 1, 2020.

