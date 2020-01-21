Perfect weather for Hunter Ice Festival in Niles

NILES, me. — The drop in temperature this weekend will be good for one thing; the Hunter Ice Festival! The festival takes place in Downtown Niles until Sunday.

Aaric Kendall, an ice carver at the festival, said the conditions for this year’s festival are ideal.

“At temperatures below 25 degrees, the sun’s UV rays don’t have that much of an impact on the ice, so we love it when it’s 25 or less,” said Kendall.

The snow on Friday evening is expected to rain tomorrow morning. While the snow is not a problem for the ice sculptures, the rain makes things difficult.

“It’s going to be a little rainy tomorrow morning, but we’re going to cover the sculptures with see-through plastic bags so everything is in order and we should be able to pick up and get going again around noon,” said Lisa Croteau, the program manager for Downtown Niles.

After the slight warm-up expected tomorrow morning, Croteau said it should be quiet for the rest of the weekend.

“It’s wonderful to have an ice festival when it’s cold enough to hold ice.”

When the Hunter Ice Festival is on your Saturday schedule, the safest thing to do is to wait until noon to see all the ice sculptures, according to Croteau.