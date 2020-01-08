Perdue Farms launches direct-to-consumer e-commerce site

Loading...

Dive overview:

Perdue Farms announced the debut of its own e-commerce portal to respond to the trend of direct sales to consumers.

The company will start selling frozen beef, pork, chicken and lamb items on the site under its own brand, plus those with the Niman Ranch, Coleman Natural, Sonoma Red and Skagit Red brands. These include heritage, organic and pasture-bred products, and the company said the animals are raised without antibiotics.

Online orders are shipped using 100% recyclable foam-insulated packaging made from water-soluble corn starch, Perdue said. Each order also includes a reusable shopping bag and a package of seeds from plants designed to attract bees and butterflies. For each sale of the site, the company said it will donate to the Arbor Day Foundation to offset the CO2 footprint of the shipment.

Dive Insight:

With its new e-commerce portal, Perdue is entering an increasingly popular space in the food industry. According to Brick Meets Click, online shopping increased by 15% in 2019 and now accounts for 6.3% of all US supermarket-related spending. Household penetration increased by 5% to 25% last year, while average spending on orders also increased by 6%.

There are, however, several obstacles when ordering perishable goods online, including a lower acceptance rate of shoppers for food that can spoil, as well as the need for fast delivery. According to data from IDC for Precima, fresh meat and seafood are still lagging behind other categories of digital purchases. For example, health and beauty are at the top of the list with 33.7% of shoppers buying it online and 50.6% likely to do so in the next 12 months. On the other hand, meat is at the bottom, with 19.4% purchasing items online and 28.8% more inclined to do so in the following year. To try to attract new customers, Perdue offers a 10% discount on initial orders that can help consumers push beyond their initial reluctance to test the service.

To address the delivery problem, the company also offers only frozen items that are vacuum sealed, placed in foam coolers and surrounded by dry ice. If something goes wrong, the company says it will replace items free of charge. This satisfaction guarantee can alleviate consumer concerns.

In a potentially smart marketing movement, the choice of Perdue to use recyclable packaging, send reusable trays and seed packets and donate to Arbor Day Foundation can also appeal to the sustainable customer. Nielsen survey data from 2018 shows that 48% of American consumers are likely to change their buying behavior to meet certain environmental standards.

Currently, most meat companies that order online are smaller outfits that offer specialized items or prepared items that are not cheap. Larger competitors such as Tyson Foods, JBS, Pilgrim’s Pride, Hormel and Cargill supply meat products to retail and food service customers, but they do not seem to offer online portals for DTC purposes. But if Perdue is successful with its new site, it can pave the way for others to create their own digital ordering channels.