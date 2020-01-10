PepsiCo unveils Mtn Dew Zero Sugar

Loading...

Dive overview:

Mtn Dew introduces a sugar-free version of its original soft drink nationwide on January 13. PepsiCo, the parent company of the brand, said in the release that the drink announced that the taste of the drink will remain the same, only without sugar.

The soft drink is called Mtn Dew Zero Sugar and is available in 20 ounce bottles, 2 liter bottles and 12 packs of 12 ounce cans. A 20 ounce portion contains 133 milligrams of caffeine with a suggested retail price of $ 1.79.

The sugar-free drink is sweetened with acesulfame potassium, aspartame and sucralose, FoodBev Media reported.

Dive Insight:

Because the volume sales of soft drinks have fallen by more than a decade each year, soft drink giants such as PepsiCo have looked elsewhere for a shock to their companies. Instead of focusing solely on beverages, PepsiCo has added healthier snack options to its portfolio, which includes both Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods.

But soda is still big business for PepsiCo, and one that it must look out for to maintain its business results. Although Mtn Dew is a regional drink in many respects, it is also one that has been a major money maker for the soft drink conglomerate. The Motley Fool ranked the brand number 4 on the list of best-selling soft drinks in 2018, because it had 7% of the soft drink market share in the last decade.

Although it is a recognizable brand for PepsiCo, it is also a brand that has gone flat last year. In the company’s profit call in October, CEO Ramon Laguarta said that Mtn Dew “is improving, but it is not at the level that we would like to see.” To work on this, he said the company would allocate additional resources to find the right innovative ideas, since brand revitalization is “a focus of the organization”.

The company’s first major step in this appears to be this reformulation. Mtn Dew Zero Sugar is intended for consumers who want to consume less sugar but still want to drink their favorite drinks. This may be a good move for the brand because a 2018 study found that 70% of American adults are concerned about sugar consumption.

The brand for this launch is an echo of Coca-Cola’s Zero Sugar drink, which came out in 2017 to replace Coke Zero. When Coke chose to change the label to “Zero Sugar” and draw the consumer’s attention to that word, it was more successful. Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey told The Wall Street Journal in October Coca-Cola Zero Sugar grew 14% more globally in the first 10 months of 2019, while unit sales of 7.5-ounce mini cans in the US increased 15%.

There is little risk for the soda giant when releasing a sugar-free version of Mtn Dew. The success of competitors shows that there is a demand for zero sugar options and Mtn Dew Zero Sugar does not replace current SKUs. However, the late appearance on the market may be an indication of the persistent hesitation of PepsiCo on sugar-free reformulations, given earlier poor performance in the category.

Gatorade went through a similar transition. The sports drink comprises approximately 20% of the North American drink volume of PepsiCo and is the number 1 sports drink in the US, according to Statista data. It has lost ground to starters, including BodyArmor. To try to conquer its way in lasting dominance, PepsiCo released Gatorade Zero, a sugar-free version of the original, and G2, a sugar-free version with half the calories and carbohydrates. Although both reformulations are performing well, there is still a lot of competition in the segment.

With its high caffeine content, Mtn Dew has the advantage that it is on the market for soft drinks and energy drinks. This can be attractive for people looking for drinks that offer functional benefits. In recent months, PepsiCo has looked at the energy market and introduced an energetic Gatorade drink under its Bolt24 line and Mtn Dew AMP Game Fuel, an energy drink line designed for gamers. Perhaps it will emphasize that the company’s strong caffeine-free soft drink is now sugar-free and will also appeal to more consumers.